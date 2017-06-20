N. Korea tour firms mull ban on Americans after Warmbier death



It was unclear if the tweet was a signal that those efforts have failed. That conclusion could be seen as a warning of unilateral US action to follow.

Since coming to office, Trump has tried to get Beijing to put pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The tweet came a day after the death of Otto Warmbier -- a US student who returned in a coma from prison in North Korea -- and on the eve of a first US-China strategic security dialogue.

"While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!" Trump wrote.

"China hopes that joint efforts with the US will promote dialogue and achieve positive results," he said, adding that Beijing "hopes to continue communication and cooperation with the US and relevant parties" to work towards denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Geng said the meeting would be an opportunity for the two countries to have an "in-depth exchange of views" on issues including North Korea, the South China Sea and cooperation on counter-terrorism.

The meeting is expected to focus on North Korea and US President Donald Trump, who condemned North Korea following news of Warmbier's death, has urged Beijing to use its diplomatic and economic influence to pressure Pyongyang about its nuclear programme.

His death came as top diplomats and defence chiefs from the United States and China were due to meet in Washington on Wednesday.

Warmbier, 22, died on Monday after 18 months in detention in North Korea. He had been medically evacuated back to the US last week in a coma with severe brain damage.

Asked if Warmbier's death would affect China's relations with its ally North Korea, the spokesman only repeated Beijing's call for the nuclear tensions on the Korean Peninsula to be resolved through talks.

"We hope that North Korea and the US can handle it appropriately," he added.

"I think this is an unfortunate thing," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular news briefing.

The death of US student Otto Warmbier following his incarceration in North Korea has shaken tour companies catering to thrill seekers, with several reconsidering whether to take Americans to the reclusive state.

Warmbier, 22, died Monday after being medically evacuated to the United States last week suffering from severe brain damage, with US President Donald Trump blaming Pyongyang's "brutal regime" for his plight.

Young Pioneer Tours, the China-based travel agency that took Warmbier to North Korea, said in a Facebook post that it would no longer allow US citizens on its trips.

Three other Western travel companies also issued statements saying they were reviewing whether to take Americans on future North Korean tours.

"We have been struggling to process the result," said Young Pioneer Tours, which advertises the North as "probably one of the safest places on Earth to visit".

The University of Virginia student was arrested at the airport as he was leaving Pyongyang in January last year and sentenced at a show trial to 15 years of hard labour for stealing a political poster from a hotel.

"There had not been any previous detainment in North Korea that has ended with such tragic finality," the company said.

The agency, founded in 2008 by a British expat, came under fire after Warmbier was flown home in a coma following a flurry of secret diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

"They advertise it's the safest trip ever and, you know, it's the one your mother wouldn't want you to go on. But what they do is they provide fodder for the North Koreans and my son happened to become fodder for the North Koreans," his father Fred Warmbier said last week.

Tourists wanting to travel to the North must go with a tour company. Americans are required to fly to Pyongyang from Beijing, while other nationalities are allowed to go by train. But the US State Department strongly warns Americans against travelling there.

- 'Binge drinking' -

Adam Pitt, a Briton who travelled with Young Pioneer Tours to North Korea in 2013, told AFP he was given "very little warning" about the potential risks of going to the North.

"It became apparent very early on in the trip that the culture was very much what you'd expect to find on a binge-drinking destination in the Mediterranean," said Pitt, highlighting "lewd jokes" and "all-night drinking" by members of his group.

But the company, which promises to take adventurous travellers to destinations such as Chernobyl and Iran for "as cheap as possible", has a five-star rating on TripAdvisor and several posts on Facebook praised it.

Emails and calls to Young Pioneer Tours' office in the central city of Xian and mobile numbers went unanswered.

- 'Devastating tragedy' -

Several thousand international tourists are thought to travel to North Korea every year, as well as tens of thousands of Chinese travellers.

Young Pioneer is one of a handful of firms that cater to the international market, offering activities including scuba diving and cycling in one of the world's most impoverished countries.

China-based Koryo Tours, which has been going to North Korea since 1993 and takes about 2,000 tourists a year, said the "devastating tragedy" had prompted it to reconsider taking US citizens to the North.

UK-based Lupine Travel managing director Dylan Harris told AFP that the company which takes in 600 travellers annually was also reconsidering whether to cater to Americans, "but for all other nationalities there will be no change".

Uri Tours, which is based in the United States and has an office in Shanghai, said it was "reviewing" its position.

The North claimed Warmbier fell into a coma soon after he was sentenced last year.

Medical tests carried out in the United States dispute North Korea's claim that he had contracted botulism but the cause of his brain injury remain unclear.

Three more US citizens are currently being held by the North. Two were teachers at a Pyongyang university funded by overseas Christian groups, and the third is a Korean-American pastor who was accused of espionage for the South.

