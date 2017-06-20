Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
Navistar awarded $18.8 million contract for Iraq MTVs
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017


Navistar Defense has received an $18.8 million contract from the U.S. Army to manufacture and deliver 115 International 7000 MV Medium Tactical Vehicles to Iraq.

The contract will fall under the Foreign Military Sales program. Most of the work will be performed at Navistar's West Point, Miss., factory and is expected to be completed by January 2018.

The equipment is slated to be used by the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defense security forces, the company announced this week.

"Since 2004, Navistar Defense has delivered nearly 7,000 trucks and buses to Iraq through foreign military sales contracts," Kevin Thomas, president of Navistar, said in a press release.

"As a proven partner, we're proud to supply the Iraqi Army with a highly versatile and easy-to-maintain 7000-series tactical military support truck that offers greater efficiencies in support, spare parts, training, and operations."

The 7000 MV MTV is a militarized six-wheel flatbed truck with a reinforced suspension and turbo-charged diesel engine. It is designed for heavy cargo transport, towing and vehicle recovery operations, and can carry up to 25 tons.

The vehicle is designed to be easily mounted with MaxPro armor kits based off of the company's tactical Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles.

MILTECH
Raytheon receives Long Range Precision Fires contract
 Washington (UPI) Jun 16, 2017
 Raytheon has received a $116 million contract from the U.S. Army to enter the maturation and risk-reduction phase of the Long Range Precision Fires program. The maturation and risk reduction phase is a series of tests of all missile components to ensure readiness for construction, with live-fire tests of the weapon, by the end of 2019. "Raytheon can develop, test, and field this ... read more
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe

 Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey
MILTECH
IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 Raytheon receives $618 million contract for SM-2 missiles

 Raytheon receives contract for AIM-9X missiles

 Lockheed Martin receives MLRS rocket contract
MILTECH
Insitu receives $45 million contract extension for SOCOM UAVs

 US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria

 Can use of a drone improve response times for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests compared to an ambulance

 Leonardo debuts new target drone at Paris Air Show
MILTECH
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
MILTECH
Elbit debuts loitering munition system

 Australia tests combat recon vehicles

 Transforming How Troops Fight in Coastal Urban Environments

 Raytheon receives Long Range Precision Fires contract
MILTECH
Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale

 Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility
MILTECH
China, Russia to hold joint naval drills in Baltic Sea

 NATO holds first war games on vulnerable Baltic corridor

 Russian jet conducts 'unsafe' intercept of US plane

 Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines launch naval patrols
MILTECH
Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement