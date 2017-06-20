Navistar awarded $18.8 million contract for Iraq MTVs



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017



Navistar Defense has received an $18.8 million contract from the U.S. Army to manufacture and deliver 115 International 7000 MV Medium Tactical Vehicles to Iraq.

The contract will fall under the Foreign Military Sales program. Most of the work will be performed at Navistar's West Point, Miss., factory and is expected to be completed by January 2018.

The equipment is slated to be used by the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defense security forces, the company announced this week.

"Since 2004, Navistar Defense has delivered nearly 7,000 trucks and buses to Iraq through foreign military sales contracts," Kevin Thomas, president of Navistar, said in a press release.

"As a proven partner, we're proud to supply the Iraqi Army with a highly versatile and easy-to-maintain 7000-series tactical military support truck that offers greater efficiencies in support, spare parts, training, and operations."

The 7000 MV MTV is a militarized six-wheel flatbed truck with a reinforced suspension and turbo-charged diesel engine. It is designed for heavy cargo transport, towing and vehicle recovery operations, and can carry up to 25 tons.

The vehicle is designed to be easily mounted with MaxPro armor kits based off of the company's tactical Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles.

