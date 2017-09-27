Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE NEWS
Navy contracts Orbital ATK for additional AARGM missiles
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Sep 27, 2017


Orbital ATK announced Wednesday a U.S. Navy contract to continue full-rate production of AGM-88E advanced anti-radiation guided missiles.

The contract, worth $359 million, included an initial award of $157 million for Lot Six full-rate production of the missiles and an option for Lot Seven.

"Today's battlefield is rapidly evolving and the number of threats emerging around the world continues to grow," Cary Ralston, vice president and general manager of Orbital ATK's Defense Electronic Systems Division, said in a press release.

"AARGM is an affordable solution that provides advanced capabilities to those protecting our nation and allies each and every day."

The AARGM is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system that upgrades legacy AGM-88 HARM system. It is able to engage traditional and non-traditional advanced land- and sea-based air-defense threats and time-sensitive targets.

Orbital ATK said the contract covers all-up round missiles and captive air training missiles for the U.S. Navy, Italian Air Force and other allies through Foreign Military Sales program. The missile is integrated into the weapons systems on the FA-18C/D Hornet, FA-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft.

Irish Army conducts exercises with RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles
 Washington (UPI) Sep 25, 2017
 The Irish Army has completed a series of live-fire exercises using the RBS 70 and RBS 70 NG man-portable surface-to-air missiles. The exercises were recently conducted over a period of four days by soldiers and technicians from the Irish Army at Saab Bofors Test Center in Karlskoga, Sweden. Soldiers fired 10 RBS 70 and RBS 70 NG missiles at aerial target drones and static surface ... read more
