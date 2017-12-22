Navy taps ManTech for engineering and technical services

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2017
ManTech Advanced Systems International has been awarded a contract to provide engineering and technical services in support of the Combat Integrated and Identification Systems Division within the U.S. Navy.
The $35.8 million deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, comes under the terms of a indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, which is a cost-reimbursement deal that provides payment to ManTech depending on changes in the work required.
The cost-reimbursement fee is negotiated during the drafting of the contract award.
The engineering and technical services in support of the Combat Integrated and Identification Systems Division will provide research and analysis, field testing, installation and quality assurance support among other technical services, according to the Pentagon.
Work on the contract will occur mostly in in St. Inigoes, Md., as well as in Lexington Park, Md., and is expected to be completed in November 2022.
Funds for the contract will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued.
|
