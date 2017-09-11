|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Sep 11, 2017
A simultaneous air and ballistic missile defense test using the Navy tests AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar has been conducted by the U.S. Navy.
The event took place off the west coast of Hawaii on Sept. 7, involving a short-range ballistic missile target and a number of air-to-surface cruise missile targets, according to U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command.
The Raytheon AN/SPY-6(V) AMDR system successfully searched for, detected and maintained track on all targets throughout their trajectories.
"This radar was specifically designed to handle ballistic missiles and cruise missiles simultaneously, and it's doing just that," said Capt. Seiko Okano, major program manager for Above Water Sensors, Program Executive Office (PEO) Integrated Warfare Systems said. "AMDR is successfully demonstrating performance in a series of increasingly difficult test events and is on track to deliver advanced capability to the Navy's first Flight III Destroyer."
The Navy said that preliminary data from the test showed the system met its primary objectives against a complex short-range ballistic missile and multiple air-to-surface cruise missile simultaneous targets.
The AN/SPY-6(V) AMDR is being designed for U.S. Navy DDG 51 Flight III destroyers.
"We are continuing to stress this radar by increasing the range and complexity of the targets and demonstrating the... capability and versatility of the Navy's next generation Integrated Air and Missile Defense radar," said Navy Capt. Seiko Okano, major program manager for Above Water Sensors, Program Executive Office (PEO), Integrated Warfare Systems (IWS).
Seoul (AFP) Sept 7, 2017
South Korea and the United States on Thursday completed the deployment of a US missile defence system to counter North Korean threats, sparking demonstrations by residents and a diplomatic protest from Beijing. A convoy of US military trucks carrying four launchers for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system made their way through an activists' blockade at a former golf course
