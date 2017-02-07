New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks



The Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) joint air defense system will be adapted to meet the challenges of aerospace defense, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee stated. On February 8-9, the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk will host an expert group meeting to consult on draft documents regarding the cooperation of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the military sphere.

"At the meeting, experts will consider two draft documents. The first - a draft of guidelines for the adaptation of the united air defense system of the CIS countries to address aerospace defense tasks," the CIS Executive Committee said in a statement.

The draft document has been developed to implement the concept of aerospace defense, and is intended to replace the prospective guidelines of the united air defense system from December 2012, which have already been accomplished, the press service specified.

"The document sets out the measures to improve the regulatory framework of cooperation for the construction of an integrated system of aerospace defense of the CIS countries, as well as sub-systems of intelligence and warning of aerospace attack, destruction and suppression of air and space attacks, the organizational structure and unified air defense management system," the press service added.

In addition, the guidelines prescribe measures of military and technical cooperation, taking into account the tasks of aerospace defense, joint activities of operational and combat training in the frameworks of both the united CIS air defense system and in regional air defense systems.

After the draft is fully agreed upon, the final decision on the guidelines will be considered in accordance with established procedure by the Council of the CIS heads of state.

The second document, proposed by Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry, concerns the establishment of an association of higher military educational institutions in the CIS states.

The CIS is a regional organization formed by former Soviet Union members in the 1990s. The organization aims to promote economic, political and cultural cooperation.

