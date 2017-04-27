New Apache helicopter participates in US-South Korean exercises



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Apr 27, 2017



The new South Korean version of the AH-64 Apache helicopter participated in war games with US forces on April 26th. The AH-64E Apache Guardians fired rockets and 30mm chain guns at mock targets while US Bradley IFVs launched an assault

Thirty fighter jets, 90 armored vehicles, 30 helicopters and more than 100 pieces of artillery were involved in the operation.

The exercise included the United States' Multiple Rocket Launcher System in a demonstration of combined arms firepower that is rarely open to the public. The MLRS is a heavy long range rocket launcher that can launch precision strikes and cluster munitions.

The demonstration took place in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. More than 2000 South Korean and U.S. troops were involved in the demonstration.

"I think it's absolutely amazing. I was able to work with the ROK Army and be on the same page," 1st Lt. Steven Porter of the 2nd Infantry Division told Yonhap.

The AH-64E Guardian is a highly upgraded version of the proven Apache system. It features more powerful engines, data-link capabilities with drones, and composite rotor blades that greater increase the attack helicopters speed.

It has also been upgraded with targeting systems that can be used against targets at sea, and has already seen service in Afghanistan with US forces.

North Korea also had a massive live-fire artillery exercise on April 24th. The competing exercises come in a time of heightened tensions between North Korea and the United States over the North's nuclear program.

