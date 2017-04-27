Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
New Apache helicopter participates in US-South Korean exercises
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Apr 27, 2017


The new South Korean version of the AH-64 Apache helicopter participated in war games with US forces on April 26th. The AH-64E Apache Guardians fired rockets and 30mm chain guns at mock targets while US Bradley IFVs launched an assault

Thirty fighter jets, 90 armored vehicles, 30 helicopters and more than 100 pieces of artillery were involved in the operation.

The exercise included the United States' Multiple Rocket Launcher System in a demonstration of combined arms firepower that is rarely open to the public. The MLRS is a heavy long range rocket launcher that can launch precision strikes and cluster munitions.

The demonstration took place in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. More than 2000 South Korean and U.S. troops were involved in the demonstration.

"I think it's absolutely amazing. I was able to work with the ROK Army and be on the same page," 1st Lt. Steven Porter of the 2nd Infantry Division told Yonhap.

The AH-64E Guardian is a highly upgraded version of the proven Apache system. It features more powerful engines, data-link capabilities with drones, and composite rotor blades that greater increase the attack helicopters speed.

It has also been upgraded with targeting systems that can be used against targets at sea, and has already seen service in Afghanistan with US forces.

North Korea also had a massive live-fire artillery exercise on April 24th. The competing exercises come in a time of heightened tensions between North Korea and the United States over the North's nuclear program.

US vows to force N.Korea back to nuclear talks
 Washington (AFP) April 27, 2017
 The United States pledged Wednesday to step up sanctions to force North Korea to resume dialogue over its nuclear program, but said it was not looking to bring Kim Jong-Un's regime to its knees. After briefing senators at the White House, top US officials said President Donald Trump also aimed to pursue diplomatic measures with allies and regional partners. "We are engaging responsible m ... read more
