New German tanks getting Saab camouflage

|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Dec 19, 2017
Saab is supplying mobile camouflage systems to Germany's Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH for use on new German army Leopard 2 A7V tanks.
Deliveries of the Barracuda multi-spectral camouflage systems, in woodland configuration, are to take place between next year and 2022, Saab said in a news release.
"We are fully certified by the customer as a supplier of advanced mobile camouflage solutions, which we are extremely proud of," said Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's Dynamics business area. "With this order the customer will equip their tanks with a reliable, multi-spectral and combat-proven camouflage system."
"This year we celebrate 60 years of developing static and mobile camouflage systems, and this order is a proof of that experience."
The Barracuda provides protection for vehicles when they are moving or when in a static position.
Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2017
Raytheon announced Wednesday that it has completed Lot 1 production of the Small Diameter Bomb-II, an update to Boeing's SDB-I, for the U.S. Armed Forces. The company said it is producing SDB-II bombs at its facilities in Tucson, Ariz., and that the program is nearing completion of developmental testing. "SDB II does much more than hit GPS coordinates; it detects, classifies and ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement