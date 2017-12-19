New German tanks getting Saab camouflage



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Dec 19, 2017



Saab is supplying mobile camouflage systems to Germany's Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH for use on new German army Leopard 2 A7V tanks.

Deliveries of the Barracuda multi-spectral camouflage systems, in woodland configuration, are to take place between next year and 2022, Saab said in a news release.

"We are fully certified by the customer as a supplier of advanced mobile camouflage solutions, which we are extremely proud of," said Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's Dynamics business area. "With this order the customer will equip their tanks with a reliable, multi-spectral and combat-proven camouflage system."

"This year we celebrate 60 years of developing static and mobile camouflage systems, and this order is a proof of that experience."

The Barracuda provides protection for vehicles when they are moving or when in a static position.

