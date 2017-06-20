New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017
Raytheon's newest SM-6 missile interceptor is closer to low-rate initial production following successful completion of its final land-based test.
The test on the SM-6 Block IA, conducted at a test site in southern New Mexico, involved the interceptor engaging and destroying a sub-sonic target.
Raytheon said the interceptor is now entering at-sea testing and is expected to enter production next year.
"The Block 1A brings a new level of sophistication to the SM-6 and increases the precision of the missile even more," Mike Campisi, Raytheon's SM-6 senior program director, said in a press release. "Relying less on a ship combat system means the missile can continue to engage targets further and further away with extreme accuracy."
The SM-6 Block 1A improves the SM-6 BLK 1 with an enhanced precision guidance section that allows the missile to seek and destroy a wide variety of threats.
Raytheon's SM-6 is capable of anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, and terminal ballistic missile defense. It is manufactured at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala.
Raytheon said about 340 SM-6 missiles have been produced to date.
Washington (UPI) Jun 15, 2017
Raytheon has received an $83 million modification to an existing contract for the procurement of full-rate production 180 AIM-9X Block II air-to-air missiles. The contract modification will supply missiles to the Navy, Air Force, Romania, Poland, Indonesia, Romania and Belgium. The modification also provides for the procurement of 19 captive air-training missiles for the Air Force and N ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement