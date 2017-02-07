Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE DEFENSE
New US Missile Hits Target in Space
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (Sputnik) Feb 08, 2017


The SM-3 IIA missile can sense ballistic missile attacks from space and neutralize the threats.

The US Department of Defense Missile Defense Agency and Raytheon have successfully tested a missile that intercepts enemy missiles in space.

The SM-3 IIA missile can sense ballistic missile attacks from space and neutralize the threats. The SM-3 made its debut by eliminating a ballistic missile fired from the Navy's USS John Paul Jones destroyer.

The idea for the mission was conceived and motivated, in part, by Star Wars, according to Scout Warrior's Kris Osborn. "Now that technology is getting better," he said, "exoatmospheric" missiles can intercept short- and medium-range ballistic missiles descending from outer space. The anti-missile technology would come in handy if the medium-range DF-16 missile tested by the Chinese People's Liberation Army gets deployed.

The next-generation missile is being developed by both Washington and Tokyo, Scout reported. Further, the US plans to deploy the missile in Poland by 2018. The successful launch took place in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii.

Raytheon said that the 21-inch airframe allows US and Japanese forces to defend a larger area. "Now we have a higher sensitivity-so that is just a better seeker," Raytheon SM-3 program director Amy Cohen said.

"The SM-3 Block IIA missile is a larger version of the SM-3 IB in terms of boosters and the kinetic warhead, which allows for increased operating time," the Missile Defense Agency said in a statement. Other officials asserted that the test was a "critical milestone" and that it was a "vitally important" achievement for preparing against "increasing ballistic missile threats around the world."

The administration of US President Donald Trump has made state-of-the-art missile defense a top priority.

Source: Sputnik News


New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks
 Moscow (Sputnik) Feb 07, 2017
 The Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) joint air defense system will be adapted to meet the challenges of aerospace defense, the press service of the CIS Executive Committee stated. On February 8-9, the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk will host an expert group meeting to consult on draft documents regarding the cooperation of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the military sphere. ... read more

