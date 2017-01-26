New tests for David's Sling weapon system

|
by Richard Tomkins
Tel Aviv, Israel (UPI) Jan 26, 2017
Israel and the United States have completed a fifth series of tests on the David's Sling missile defense system.
Israel's Ministry of Defense said the tests occurred at the Yanat Sea Range, operated out of Palmachim Air Base in Israel, and was conducted by the Israel Missile Defense Organization of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.
"This test campaign is a critical step in ensuring Israel has the capability to defend itself from a very real and growing threat," U.S. Missile Defense Agency Director Vice Adm. Jim Syring said. "We remain strongly committed to supporting Israel's development of a missile defense system."
David's Sling, a missile defense system, is a central part of Israel's multi-tiered anti-missile array. Its interceptor missiles have a range of as much as about 186 miles.
The prime contractor for the weapon system program is Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., while Raytheon Missile Systems is a subcontractor.
The Israeli Ministry of Defense said in the latest tests threat-representative targets were launched and successfully intercepted by Stunner missiles. The system's multimission radar detected the target after launch and transferred flight information to the battle management center, which calculated the defense plan.
The interceptors were successfully launched, performed all flight phases, and engaged the targets as planned, the ministry said.
The David's Sling project is for defense against large-caliber rockets and short-range ballistic missiles.
