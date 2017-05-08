Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UAV NEWS
Newest Secret US Spacecraft Returns to Earth After Over 700 Days in Space
 by Staff Writers
 Kennedy Space Center FL (Sputnik) May 08, 2017


illustration only

After over 2 years in space, advanced US re-entry X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle spacecraft successfully landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

According to the US Air Force, the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle is "the newest and most advanced re-entry spacecraft."

This was the fourth flight of this vehicle. Boeing started the secret X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle project under NASA's aegis in 1999.

Originally, the reusable X-37 was intended to repair satellites in orbit. However, in 2004 the program was classified and handed over to the US Air Force.

Since 2010, the spacecraft are carrying out test orbital flights. According to experts, X-37 can be used both for testing new technologies and for the delivery of reconnaissance satellites into space.

Potentially, they can be equipped with weapons, but the Pentagon assures that this is not part of its plans. The X-37B program is the newest and most advanced re-entry spacecraft that performs risk reduction, experimentation and concept of operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies. On March 20, 2015, a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket successfully launched the AFSPC-5 satellite for the US Air Force from Space Launch Complex-41.

Source: Sputnik News

UAV NEWS
GKN Aerospace building fuel bladder system for MQ-9B drone
 Washington (UPI) May 5, 2017
 The first production Predator B MQ-9B drone by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. will feature a fuel bladder system from GKN Aerospace. GKN said the system will be designed, developed and manufactured for the aircraft under a development agreement with the aircraft maker. The agreement for the system for the first production drone - due in 2018 - has a full potential va
UAV NEWS
