Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
UAV NEWS
Niger to let US forces arm drones in counter-terrorism fight
 by Staff Writers
 Niamey (AFP) Nov 4, 2017


US strikes IS in Somalia for first time
Washington (AFP) Nov 3, 2017 - The US conducted a pair of drone strikes against Islamic State fighters in Somalia on Friday, the first time America has hit the jihadists in the Horn of Africa nation, officials said.

The strikes occurred in northeastern Somalia and killed "several terrorists," the US military's Africa Command said in a statement.

According to Voice of America, which cited the chairman of the town of Qandala in the semiautonomous region of Puntland, six missiles hit an IS base in Buqa village, 60 kilometers (35 miles) away.

"Local residents and pastoralists were shocked and fled from the area," Jama Mohamed Qurshe told VOA.

AFRICOM spokesman Lieutenant Commander Anthony Falvo said no civilians were in the vicinity of the strikes.

"They struck their intended targets," he told AFP, noting these were the first anti-IS air strikes in Somalia.

The first strike occurred around midnight Somalia time (0300 GMT) with the second strike coming at about 11:00 am (1400 GMT).

In recent months, the US has repeatedly hit Somali jihadists from the Shabaab rebel group that is aligned with Al-Qaeda, but Friday's development marks a significant step in the ever-evolving war against IS.

"US forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect Americans and to disable terrorist threats," AFRICOM said.

IS claimed its first suicide attack in Somalia in May, killing at least five people as it stepped up activities in a region dominated by the Shabaab.

The militants are led by former Shabaab cleric Abdiqadir Mumin, who switched allegiance from Al-Qaeda to IS in October 2015 and was named a "global terrorist" by the US State Department in August.

Mumin was born in Puntland and lived in Sweden before moving to the UK in the 2000s, where he was granted British citizenship.

Niger will allow US forces stationed in the country to arm the drones being used to track jihadists, having previously allowed their use only for surveillance, the government said Saturday.

The decision comes a month after jihadists ambushed a joint US-Niger patrol in a volatile area near the border with Mali, killing four American soldiers and four Nigerien troops.

But Defence Minister Kalla Moutari said the decision had been taken before the October 4 attack at Tongo Tongo.

"It was a negotiation that had been underway for a while. Arming the drones is an option we decided on before we learned of the tragedy at Tongo Tongo," Moutari told state radio.

"We are dealing with very well-armed groups," he said, and "armed drones are an appropriate and decisive response for fighting terrorism."

Niger had been reluctant to let either the US or French troops on its soil use the drones as weapons, in part because of fears for civilian casualties.

"There is a possibility of mistakes, but there's no such thing as a clean war," Moutari said.

Last month's attack was the deadliest US combat incident since President Donald Trump took office in January, and shocked many Americans unaware of the military presence in the country, which at some 800 soldiers is the largest US deployment in Africa.

On Wednesday, a joint anti-jihadist force linking forces from Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania began operating with support from the French military, aimed at restricting the freedom of movement jihadist groups have had in the region.

The G5 Sahel's activities will initially be confined to Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, where governments have weak control over remote areas.

The United States this past week pledged $60 million to support the counter-terrorism force.

UAV NEWS
Insitu awarded $9.2M for parts, sustainment of RQ-21A
 Washington (UPI) Oct 26, 2017
 The Pentagon announced Insitu Inc., a subsidiary of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, has been awarded a new $9.2 million firm-fixed price contract for spare and sustainment parts for the RQ-21A Blackjack. The RQ-21 Blackjack is a small tactical unmanned intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform used by the Department of the Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps. The RQ-2 ... read more
Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
Russia conducts ballistic missile tests

 Report: Japan eyeing SM-6 missiles for defense program

 Lockheed Martin missile defense sensor technology receives prototyping contract

 Lockheed Martin to develop missile defense tools under DoD deal
UAV NEWS
Indonesia orders NASAMS air defense system

 Brazil orders man-portable air defense system from Saab

 Royal Canadian Air Force to buy air-to-air missiles from U.S.

 Iran says to continue developing ballistic missiles
UAV NEWS
Insitu awarded $9.2M for parts, sustainment of RQ-21A

 New RoboBee flies, dives, swims and explodes out the of water

 Boeing invests in autonomous flight technology company

 Drone Aviation awarded contract for Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat from US Defense Dept
UAV NEWS
SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
UAV NEWS
US court blocks Trump's military transgender ban

 MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology

 CACI International to support Army C4ISR
UAV NEWS
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
UAV NEWS
As China aims for 'world-class army', Asia starts to worry

 Trump readies for high-stakes Asia trip

 Japan PM Abe begins new term with vow to increase North Korea pressure

 China crowns Xi with name once reserved for Mao Zedong
UAV NEWS
New research explore the limits of nanomaterials and atomic effects for nanotechnology

 Researchers reveal the effect of nano-diamond on magnetorheological fluids

 Researchers show how nanoscale patterning can decrease metal fatigue

 Metal-silicone microstructures could enable new flexible optical and electrical devices



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement