North Korea says more missiles to come as UN condemns launch

United Nations, United States (AFP) Aug 30, 2017 - The UN Security Council denounced North Korea's latest missile test Tuesday, unanimously demanding that Pyongyang halt the program after a rocket was fired over Japan into the Pacific.

Following the emergency closed-door session called by the United States and Japan, Tokyo's envoy at the UN suggested that a new sanctions declaration could be issued.

"Next step starting now. We can't predict the outcome but I certainly hope it would be a strong resolution following this statement," Koro Bessho said.

The 15-member body maintained its unity after Kim Jong-Un's latest provocation, with China and Russia agreeing to sign up to a statement condemning his isolated regime's action.

But the US-drafted statement, while noting that the test contravened several previous Security Council resolutions, will not immediately lead to new or tightened measures against Pyongyang.

Still, diplomatic sources told AFP that the speed with which the members had reacted underlined their determination to remain united.

"The Security Council stresses that these DPRK actions are not just a threat to the region, but to all UN member states," said the statement, issued after closed-door talks at UN headquarters.

"The Security Council expresses its grave concern that the DPRK is, by conducting such a launch over Japan as well as its recent actions and public statements, deliberately undermining regional peace and stability."

The Council demanded that North Korea -- already the target of seven rounds of UN sanctions that have done little to quell Kim's nuclear missile ambitions -- obey all existing resolutions.

This would mean the North "abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner, and immediately cease all related activities."

'Something serious has to happen' following NKorea missile test: Haley

United Nations, United States (AFP) Aug 29, 2017 - Washington's UN ambassador Nikki Haley said Tuesday that "something serious has to happen" following North Korea's missile test over Japan.

"It's unacceptable," Haley said. "They have violated every single UN Security Council resolution that we've had, and so I think something serious has to happen," she added, giving no specifics.

Washington and Tokyo called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting, set to convene at 2100 GMT to discuss the crisis.

The United States, along with Japan had called for an emergency security council meeting this afternoon.

"We are going to talk about what else is left to do," Haley continued, saying that "no country" should have missiles flying over a nation of 130 million people like Japan.

New sanctions on North Korea could be discussed, the US envoy said.

"I think we have a lot to talk about today. So with all of our partners, what we hope is that China and Russia continues to work with us, like they have in the past on North Korea -- but I think enough is enough," Haley declared.

US President Donald Trump earlier warned that "all options" remain on the table to handle the crisis -- implying Washington has not ruled out a military strike.

The test launch by the isolated but defiant nuclear-armed nation was seen as a major escalation and triggered an angry response from Tokyo.

North Korea defended its right to take "tough counter-measures" in response to what it calls US aggression -- despite repeated calls from Washington for it to come to the negotiating table.

"Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime's isolation in the region and among all nations of the world," Trump said, in a statement released by the White House.