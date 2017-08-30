Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
North Korea says more missiles to come as UN condemns launch
 By Sebastien BERGER
 Seoul (AFP) Aug 30, 2017


UN Council unanimously condemns North Korea missile test
United Nations, United States (AFP) Aug 30, 2017 - The UN Security Council denounced North Korea's latest missile test Tuesday, unanimously demanding that Pyongyang halt the program after a rocket was fired over Japan into the Pacific.

Following the emergency closed-door session called by the United States and Japan, Tokyo's envoy at the UN suggested that a new sanctions declaration could be issued.

"Next step starting now. We can't predict the outcome but I certainly hope it would be a strong resolution following this statement," Koro Bessho said.

The 15-member body maintained its unity after Kim Jong-Un's latest provocation, with China and Russia agreeing to sign up to a statement condemning his isolated regime's action.

But the US-drafted statement, while noting that the test contravened several previous Security Council resolutions, will not immediately lead to new or tightened measures against Pyongyang.

Still, diplomatic sources told AFP that the speed with which the members had reacted underlined their determination to remain united.

"The Security Council stresses that these DPRK actions are not just a threat to the region, but to all UN member states," said the statement, issued after closed-door talks at UN headquarters.

"The Security Council expresses its grave concern that the DPRK is, by conducting such a launch over Japan as well as its recent actions and public statements, deliberately undermining regional peace and stability."

The Council demanded that North Korea -- already the target of seven rounds of UN sanctions that have done little to quell Kim's nuclear missile ambitions -- obey all existing resolutions.

This would mean the North "abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner, and immediately cease all related activities."

'Something serious has to happen' following NKorea missile test: Haley
United Nations, United States (AFP) Aug 29, 2017 - Washington's UN ambassador Nikki Haley said Tuesday that "something serious has to happen" following North Korea's missile test over Japan.

"It's unacceptable," Haley said. "They have violated every single UN Security Council resolution that we've had, and so I think something serious has to happen," she added, giving no specifics.

Washington and Tokyo called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting, set to convene at 2100 GMT to discuss the crisis.

The United States, along with Japan had called for an emergency security council meeting this afternoon.

"We are going to talk about what else is left to do," Haley continued, saying that "no country" should have missiles flying over a nation of 130 million people like Japan.

New sanctions on North Korea could be discussed, the US envoy said.

"I think we have a lot to talk about today. So with all of our partners, what we hope is that China and Russia continues to work with us, like they have in the past on North Korea -- but I think enough is enough," Haley declared.

US President Donald Trump earlier warned that "all options" remain on the table to handle the crisis -- implying Washington has not ruled out a military strike.

The test launch by the isolated but defiant nuclear-armed nation was seen as a major escalation and triggered an angry response from Tokyo.

North Korea defended its right to take "tough counter-measures" in response to what it calls US aggression -- despite repeated calls from Washington for it to come to the negotiating table.

"Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime's isolation in the region and among all nations of the world," Trump said, in a statement released by the White House.

North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un has promised more missile flights over Japan, insisting his nuclear-armed nation's provocative launch was a mere "curtain-raiser", in the face of UN condemnation and US warnings of severe repercussions.

The Hwasong-12 intermediate-range missile that Pyongyang unleashed on Tuesday represented a major escalation of tensions over its weapons programmes.

In recent weeks it has threatened to send a salvo of missiles towards the US territory of Guam, while President Donald Trump has warned of raining "fire and fury" on the North.

After the latest launch Trump said that "all options" were on the table, reviving his implied threat of pre-emptive US military action just days after congratulating himself that Kim appeared to be "starting to respect us".

The UN Security Council -- which has already imposed seven sets of sanctions on Pyongyang -- said in a unanimous statement the North's "outrageous" actions "are not just a threat to the region, but to all UN member states".

Both the North's key ally China and Russia, which also has ties to it, backed the US-drafted declaration, but it will not immediately lead to new or tightened sanctions.

The Rodong Sinmun newspaper, mouthpiece of the North's ruling party, on Wednesday carried more than 20 pictures of the launch near Pyongyang. One showed Kim smiling broadly at a desk with a map of the Northwest Pacific, surrounded by aides.

Another showed him gazing upwards as the missile rose into the air.

South Korea's military said Tuesday that it had travelled around 2,700 kilometres (1,700 miles) and reached a maximum altitude of 550 kilometres.

The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) cited Kim as saying that "more ballistic rocket launching drills with the Pacific as a target in the future" were necessary.

Tuesday's launch was a "meaningful prelude to containing Guam, advanced base of invasion", he said, and a "curtain-raiser" for the North's "resolute countermeasures" against ongoing US-South Korean military exercises which the North regards as a rehearsal for invasion.

Wednesday's statement was the first time the North has acknowledged sending a missile over Japan's main islands. Two of its rockets previously did so, in 1998 and 2009, but on both occasions it claimed they were space launch vehicles.

Independent analysts posted images online suggesting that Kim's map showed an intended flight path of 3,200 kilometres, implying that the missile may have fallen 500 kilometres short. A South Korean defence official told AFP they were still analysing the North's images.

- 'Enough is enough' -

Tuesday's missile overflight triggered consternation in world capitals and on the ground, with sirens blaring out and text message alerts in Japan warning people to take cover.

"Threatening and destabilising actions only increase the North Korean regime's isolation in the region and among all nations of the world," Trump said in a statement. "All options are on the table."

At the Security Council emergency meeting US ambassador Nikki Haley warned that "enough is enough" and that tough action had to be taken.

"It's unacceptable," Haley said. "They have violated every single UN Security Council resolution that we've had, and so I think something serious has to happen."

But despite Washington's rhetoric, US officials privately echo the warning by Trump's now former chief strategist Steve Bannon -- that a pre-emptive strike against the North is impossible given its capacity to inflict massive retaliation on the South.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a briefing Wednesday that Beijing would make a "necessary response" to the launch, but said consensus would be needed on any fresh set of sanctions.

Pyongyang last month carried out its first two successful tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile, apparently bringing much of the US mainland into range, but the Pentagon said Tuesday's launch was judged not to have represented a threat.

Any missile fired by the North at Guam would have to pass over Japan, and analysts told AFP that Pyongyang appeared to have chosen Tuesday's trajectory as a "half-way house" option to send a message without crossing a red line.

Nevertheless Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was nevertheless visibly unsettled, dubbing the launch an "unprecedented, serious and grave threat."

KCNA said the launch was timed to mark the 107th anniversary of the "disgraceful" Japan-Korea treaty of 1910, under which Tokyo colonised the Korean peninsula.

It ushered in a period of oppressive rule that only ended with Japan's defeat in the Second World War and is resented by Koreans on both sides of the divided peninsula, complicating the relationship between Tokyo and Seoul -- both of them US allies.

NUKEWARS
North Korea fires short-range missiles: US military
 Seoul (AFP) Aug 26, 2017
 North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles Saturday, the US military said, reviving tensions with Washington after President Donald Trump had said Pyongyang was starting to show some "respect". The launches come as tens of thousands of South Korean and US troops take part in joint military drills in the south of the peninsula, which the North views as highly provocative. Foll ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
US military to install radar in Pacific's Palau

 Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services

 US successfully tests missile intercept system
NUKEWARS
Lockheed receives $547.9M contract for Hellfire II missiles

 Orbital ATK rolls out missile software upgrade

 Latvia buying Stinger air-defense missiles from Denmark

 US Air Force awards Lockheed Martin Long Range Stand Off Missile contract
NUKEWARS
Army concludes MAST program for small autonomous drone swarms

 Battelle, Dedrone partner for counter-drone system

 Go fetch! Drones help Swiss rescue dogs find the missing

 Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control
NUKEWARS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

 New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity
NUKEWARS
Harris chosen for GSA infrastructure solutions contract

 Trump to approve sale of military equipment to police

 L-3 receives $28.4M contract for bomb fuses

 Saab training systems for Estonian Army
NUKEWARS
Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover
NUKEWARS
Chinese troops to patrol border area after India stand-off

 China slams reported Indian road project on border

 NATO chief demands Russian 'transparency' on war games

 US Navy collisions a propaganda windfall for China
NUKEWARS
A more complete picture of the nano world

 Nanotechnology gives green energy a green color

 How to move objects at the nanoscale

 New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement