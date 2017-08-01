Northrop Grumman receives $57.7M contract for IED jammers

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 1, 2017
Northrop Grumman has received a $57.7 million contract for production of the Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare system, the Department of Defense announced on Monday.
The contract will provide Increment One Build One full-rate production of the JCREW for the Expeditionary Warfare Program Office. It is the first generation of the system to enter production and has been approved for operational testing last April.
The contract includes options that could bring the cumulative total of the program to $505.3 million. Production will take place in San Diego, Calif.
The JCREW is designed to jam enemy radio-frequencies used to detonate improvised explosive devices. It will come in three different models including a man-portable version for foot patrols, vehicle-mounted versions, and a static version for protecting key points at installations.
Improvised explosive devices have been the primary killer of U.S. and Coalition forces during the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Radio-detonated IEDs provide the enemy with stand-off ability to attack targets moving through the target zone.
Potential detonation methods range from cell phones to garage door openers, requiring jammers capable of monitoring and blocking multiple signal spectrums. The JCREW is designed with open architecture allowing it to be more easily adjusted for different jamming frequencies.
