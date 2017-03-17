Northrop Grumman tapped for littoral combat ship gun support

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 17, 2017
Northrop Grumman received a $68.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the production of littoral combat ship gun mission modules.
The contract includes outfitting assembly installation, interim depot level maintenance, engineering support and sustainment services. The deal includes other options which, if exercised, can its bring the total cumulative value to $812 million.
The U.S. Department of Defense says the work will be performed in various locations in Virginia, Alabama, New York, California, and other states. It is expected to be complete by July 2019.
Northrop Grumman received $23 million at the time of the contract award, with $500,000 set to expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
Littoral combat ships are vessels used by the navy to project power in offshore locations. Other functions for the ships include maintaining a forward presence, providing deterrence, sea control and maritime security.
The ships can also be used to support humanitarian operations.
Washington (UPI) Mar 16, 2017
BAE Systems is to modernize the USS Vicksburg, a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser, beginning in April, the company said. The U.S. Navy's special selected restricted availability contract, or SSRA, carries a value of as much as $45.9 million if all options are exercised. "The Vicksburg is our second SSRA under the long-term cruiser mod program," said Dave Thomas, vice pres ... read more
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement