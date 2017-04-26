Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Northrop to integrate missile countermeasure systems for Air Force, Navy
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Apr 26, 2017


Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. has been awarded a $99.5 million modification to a previous contract to integrate the Navy's Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures. The system will serve on aircraft with both the Navy and Air Force.

The program includes weapon replaceable assemblies and support equipment, 302 advanced threat warning sensors, 41 control indicator units, 41 2103 signal processors, 82 guardian laser transmitter assemblies, 82 GLTA shipping containers, 16 multi-role electro-optical end-to-end test sets, and 14 smart connector assemblies.

Work on the project will mostly be performed at Rolling Meadows, Ill., and Goleta, Calif. Smaller parts of the contract will be based across the country, and include some suppliers outside the continental United States.

The Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure system is designed to defeat incoming infrared enemy missiles by targeting a laser beam at their seeker heads.The resulting interference would then cause the missile to lose lock and veer off course.

It is primarily meant for big, slow moving aircraft such as cargo planes, bombers, and even passenger aircraft. Congress has in recent years discussed considering passenger airliners be equipped with the technology to counter potential shoulder-fired missile attacks from terrorists, but major U.S. carriers have shown little interest.

The work is expected to be completed by April 2019.

MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon receives $78 milllion contract for Sidewinder missiles
 Washington (UPI) Apr 24, 2017
 Raytheon Missile Systems, based out of Tuscon, Arizona, has received a $77.8 million contract for sustainment of the Sidewinder AIM-9X Block II air-to-air missile, the Department of Defense announced late last week. The primary recipients are the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force, but the contract also includes upgrades for the many countries that use the missile. Raytheon also received a $2 ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
US missile defence equipment reaches S.Korea site

 US, South Korea agree early deployment of THAAD: PM Hwang

 South Korean missile interceptor in final development

 BAE Systems to develop U.S. space, missile defense tech
MISSILE NEWS
Russia's Brand-New S-500 Missile System to Have Unprecedented Damage Radius

 Raytheon receives $78 milllion contract for Sidewinder missiles

 MBDA Systems gets $689M in U.K. missile contracts

 Lockheed Martin gets $100M JASSM production order
MISSILE NEWS
Service Academies Swarm Challenge Live-Fly Competition Begins

 MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk

 Swiss prisons getting drone-detection capability
MISSILE NEWS
MUOS Satellite Now Supporting Troops with Ultra High Frequency Communications

 World's Most Powerful Emulator of Radio-Signal Traffic Opens for Business

 Thales supplying Denmark with communications system

 US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data
MISSILE NEWS
Canadian army to modernize training simulation system

 Field trials underway for Russia's next-generation battle tank

 Australia receives new Hercules armored recovery vehicles

 Leidos to provide TUAS support for U.S. Army
MISSILE NEWS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
MISSILE NEWS
US sends stealth fighters to Russia's backyard for NATO drills

 Russia boosts military spending despite sanctions: study

 Russia flies multiple bomber missions near Alaska: Pentagon

 US warship in west Pacific for Japan navy drills
MISSILE NEWS
Nanotubes that build themselves

 Nanoparticles remain unpredictable

 Better living through pressure: Functional nanomaterials made easy

 Self-assembling polymers provide thin nanowire template



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement