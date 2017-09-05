Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Sep 5, 2017



The U.S. Air Force's Battlefield Airborne Communications Node system will continue to receive aircraft maintenance and logistics support from Northrop Grumman.

The support is for four BACN E-11A aircraft operations and carries a $265 million price tag. The contract is for a one-year base period with four option years. Northrop Grumman's current BACN contract expires next year.

"This win continues the legacy of customer support established by Northrop Grumman and leverages the expertise and commitment by our team, both in and outside the continental United States," John Parker, vice president for global logistics and modernization at Northrop Grumman Technology Services, said in a press release. "The execution of the new contract through January 2023 assures sustained support of the Air Force BACN system."

BACN is a high-altitude, airborne communications gateway. It translates and distributes voice communications, video, imagery and other battlespace information from multiple sources.

The company said its team for E-11A aircraft maintenance includes determining levels of aircraft repair, assessing repair times, and providing ground support equipment.

Washington (UPI) Jul 21, 2017





The U.S. Army's Global Response Force composed of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division successfully conducted an airborne exercise using the En route Mission Command tactical networking system. The system, mounted on C-17 cargo planes, provided plane-to-plane and plane-to-ground audio, video, and data communications to the 1st Brigade's commander and subordinate commander ... read more

Related Links

