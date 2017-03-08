Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Norwegian, German companies team for submarine systems
 by Richard Tomkins
 Oslo (UPI) Mar 8, 2017


Kongsberg, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Atlas Elektronik have teamed to supply combat systems for Thyssenkrupp submarines.

A Norway-based joint venture company being formed follows a Norwegian government announcement last month that it had chosen Germany as strategic partner for new submarines, the companies announced at a press conference.

Kongsberg said the joint venture will be part-owned by both the Norwegian and German partners, and the new company will be responsible for the development, production and maintenance of combat systems.

"This is a historic milestone for our defense business and a great recognition of our expertise in naval systems," Kongsberg President and Chief Executive Officer Geir Haøy said at the teaming agreement ceremony. "The agreement has a potential of more than NOK 15 billion [nearly $1.8 billion] for Kongsberg in the next decades, and lays the foundation for significant activity and job creation for the Norwegian industry."

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is a leading manufacturer of conventional submarines, Kongsberg has significant experience delivering combat systems and Atlas Elektronik is a leading supplier of sonar systems, weapon control and other key components in submarine combat systems

FLOATING STEEL
Russia to lay down two submarines in 2017
 Moscow (UPI) Feb 23, 2017
 Russia's Admirality Shipyards will lay down two new diesel-electric submarines in 2017, according to state media reports. The vessels will be the the first of six planned Project 636.3 submarines to be acquired for the country's Pacific Fleet. Project 636.3 is an effort to develop improved Varshavyanka-class subs, which go by the NATO reporting name Kilo. The last of six Varshavyanka-cl ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD

 China vows 'resolute' measures after THAAD deployment

 India stages successful test of missile interceptor

 Protesters sue to stop US missile system in S. Korea
FLOATING STEEL
U.S. Navy test fires surface to surface missile module

 Russia denies US claims it has violated arms treaty

 Lockheed Martin completes flight tests with updated JASSM

 Iran successfully tests naval missile: reports
FLOATING STEEL
Leonardo subsidiary to buy laser technology company Daylight Solutions

 Kelvin Hughes launching counter-drone system

 Hughes to provide satellite communications for SkyGuardian drones

 Drone Aviation Delivers Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat to DoD
FLOATING STEEL
Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications

 Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems

 General Dynamics gets enterprise communications contract
FLOATING STEEL
Electro-magnetic energy module developed for Railgun

 Leidos to develop electro-magnetic technology for U.S. Air Force

 Sierra Nevada to continue U.S. counter-IED support

 Lockheed Martin introduces Paragon direct attack bomb
FLOATING STEEL
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
FLOATING STEEL
Putin, Erdogan hail mended ties

 China slams US election 'farce' in annual rights report

 Chinese ships enter Philippine waters; Sri Lanka scales back China port

 Japan, US navies drill in East China Sea
FLOATING STEEL
Small nanoparticles have surprisingly big effects on polymer nanocomposites

 Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties

 Scientists create a nano-trampoline to probe quantum behavior



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement