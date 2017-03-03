OHB awards Terma a study contract of Micro Remote Terminal Units



by Staff Writers



Copenhagen, Denmark (SPX) Mar 07, 2017



OHB System AG of Bremen, Germany has awarded a study contract to Terma. The study examines the application of Terma's product line of Micro Remote Terminal Units (uRTU) for running and future science and planetary exploration missions under OHB's responsibility. The main objective of the study is to identify any changes or additional features needed for those types of missions.

The uRTU product line is so far used in OHB's standard data handling architecture. Terma is already manufacturing configurable uRTUs for the SARah radar reconnaissance satellites and for the telecommunications platforms (Electra and H2SAT). The extension of the usage of the uRTU for science and planetary exploration missions could be another opportunity, where a detailed investigation is considered valuable by both Terma and OHB.

Comparing with the expectations, preliminary analysis results already show a reduced amount of requirements to be adapted with respect to the current uRTU design; this promising assessment fully supports the ultimate goal of having a delivery time of an Engineering Qualifying Model (EQM) in 8 months and a Proto Flight Model (PFM) in 14 months.

Challenging lead times are in line with commercial goals, but also grant OHB architects with the needed flexibility and versatility particularly required by science and planetary

exploration missions.

Expanding the uRTU market will also increase orders intake and therefore optimize Terma procurement strategy: exploiting program synergies, Terma will add further efficiency to the stock management and will release more value to the Customer.

The uRTU is a multipurpose unit used for monitoring and controlling a satellite. Satellite temperatures, sensor signals, equipment status signals, and many other satellite signals are all monitored by the uRTU. In parallel, the uRTU is responsible for controlling reaction wheels, magnetic torques, thrusters, heater power, and deployment of solar arrays.

Unlike a typical RTU that is tailored to a specific satellite, Terma's uRTU is a highly configurable and modular design that can be adapted by the customer as late as the satellite's assembly phase. The design furthermore enables easy expansion of functionality required for science and exploration missions.

The uRTU is developed with part funding from the European Space Agency's ARTES program granted by the Danish delegation to ESA.

