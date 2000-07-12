Old playbook behind North Korea's new nuclear test

Tokyo (AFP) Sept 3, 2017 - Japan's prime minister slammed North Korea's nuclear test on Sunday as "absolutely unacceptable" and said its nuclear and missile programmes now pose a "more grave and urgent" threat to his country.

"The fact that North Korea forced through a nuclear test this time is absolutely unacceptable to our country," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a statement.

The North described the test of what it called a hydrogen bomb as a "perfect success".

"North Korea's nuclear and missile development programme is a threat that is more grave and urgent to the safety of our country and has entered a new stage," Abe said.

"It is significantly hurting regional and international peace and stability."

"Our country lodge a strict protest against North Korea and condemns it in the strongest words," Abe said.

The explosion came just hours after Pyongyang claimed to have developed a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded onto a long-range missile, and after Abe held telephone talks with US President Donald Trump on the North's weapons programmes.

"The government confirms that North Korea conducted a nuclear test after examining information from the weather agency and other information," Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters.

Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said the ministry has begun flying "sniffer" planes capable of detecting radioactive fallout.

"We'll do our best to collect information," he said, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Russia slams N.Korea nuclear test, urges calm

Moscow (AFP) Sept 3, 2017 - Russia urged calm on Sunday as it slammed North Korea after Pyongyang said it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb.

"This latest demonstrative disregard by Pyongyang of the requirements of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the norms of international law deserves the strongest condemnation," the foreign ministry in Moscow said.

The ministry said it regretted that the leadership of North Korea was "creating a serious threat" for the region and warned that "the continuation of such a line is fraught with serious consequences" for Pyongyang.

"In the unfolding conditions, it is imperative to remain calm and to refrain from any actions that lead to a further escalation of tension," a statement said.

"We call on all interested parties to immediately return to dialogue and negotiations as the only possible way for an overall settlement of the problems of the Korean peninsula," it said.

The ministry insisted Moscow remained committed to a joint Russian-Chinese proposal that would see Pyongyang halt weapons tests in return for the US suspending military exercises in the region.

N.Korea nuclear test 'extremely regrettable': UN watchdog

Vienna (AFP) Sept 3, 2017 - North Korea's latest nuclear test is "extremely regrettable" and violates the international community's repeated demands, the head of the UN atomic watchdog said Sunday.

"Today's nuclear test by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is an extremely regrettable act," International Atomic Energy Agency head Yukiya Amano said in a statement.

"This new test, which follows the two tests last year and is the sixth since 2006, is in complete disregard of the repeated demands of the international community," Amano said.

UN Security Council resolutions have reaffirmed that Pyongyang should not conduct any further nuclear tests and abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programmes, Amano added.

Amano said that the Vienna-based IAEA, whose inspectors were kicked out of North Korea in 2009, "remains ready" to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the situation.