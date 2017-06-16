Oldest AF Satellite Control Network welcomes new commander



by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman , 15th Wing Public Affairs



Kaena Point HI (AFNS) Jun 16, 2017



Lt. Col. Phillip Verroco, 21st Space Operations Squadron commander, gives the detachment flag to Maj. Edmond Chan, Detachment 3 incoming commander, during the Detachment 3 Change of Command Ceremony, Kaena Point, Hawaii, June 9, 2017. Detachment 3 is a component of the 21st Space Operations Squadron, 50th Network Operations Group, 50th Space Wing, and is located on the western tip of Oahu. It is the oldest and one of seven worldwide remote tracking stations in the Air Force Satellite Control Network. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman)

Detachment 3, 21st Space Operations Squadron, welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony held atop the Waianae mountain range, Hawaii, June 9.

Maj. Edmond Chan assumed command of the detachment from Maj. Robert F. Shumaker. Lt. Col. Phillip Verroco, 21st Space Operations Squadron commander, presided over the ceremony.

"Three years ago, I asked my team here to teach me to be a better leader," said Shumaker. "One hundred and three weeks later, I have been tested in every facet of my leadership capacity. Thank you everyone who made this assignment a memorable one. I am truly sad to leave this place, but I know there are bright times ahead for Kaena Point."

Shumaker will be assigned to the 614th Air and Space Operations Center, Vandenberg AFB, Calif., as the chief of combat operations.

"Maj. Shumaker was not a 'behind-the-desk' type of commander," said Verroco. "His command presence was abundant as he was often down in the trenches with his Airmen. But we are fortunate that as we lose Rob [Shumaker], we gain Ed [Chan]. I have absolute confidence that he will do an awesome job here."

Before taking command of Detachment 3, Chan served as the deputy chief of the Space Operations Division for the 14th Air Force, Vandenberg AFB, Calif.

"To Rob, your leadership over this unit has given me a benchmark for success," said Chan. "To the men and women of Detachment 3, I consider myself fortunate to be your commander. Thank you for your steadfast dedication to this mission."

Detachment 3 is a component of the 21st Space Operations Squadron, 50th Network Operations Group, 50th Space Wing, and is located on the western tip of Oahu. It is the oldest and one of seven worldwide remote tracking stations in the Air Force Satellite Control Network.

Mclean VA (SPX) Jun 15, 2017





The White House recently swore in former Congresswoman Dr. Heather Wilson as the 24th Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, the first Air Force Academy graduate to hold the service's top civilian post. Wilson assumes her new position at a time when many believe the U.S. Air Force faces a number of serious readiness and modernization challenges. "Innovation doesn't always come from something the ... read more

Related Links

