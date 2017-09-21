Orbital ATK launches Patriot system target vehicle

Washington (UPI) Sep 21, 2017 - Orbital ATK this week announced the expansion of a composites facility in Ohio by 40,000 square feet this year and next.

The expansion of the current 175,000-square-foot facility at Beavercreek represents a $5 million capital investment and is the result of transferring work from its factory in Clearfield, Utah, and receipt of a $90 million contract from the U.S. military for high-temperature composites.

"This expansion signifies the commitment Orbital ATK has to its employees, community and the State of Ohio to continue bringing high-quality manufacturing work into the area," Michael Dyer, Director of Operations-Dayton, Orbital ATK Aerospace Structures Division, said in a press release. "We value our partnership with state, city and county officials and thank them for their continued support of our facility in Beavercreek."

Orbital ATK and the Greene County Community Improvement Corporation recently entered an agreement for a $75,000 grant to fund for the training of new hires. In exchange for the grant, Orbital ATK pledged to add 57 jobs in engineering and technical professions.

Orbital ATK is to be acquired by Northrop Grumman next summer for about $7.8 billion depending on shareholder and regulatory approvals.