MISSILE DEFENSE
Orbital ATK launches Patriot system target vehicle
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Sep 21, 2017


Orbital ATK expanding Ohio composites facility
Washington (UPI) Sep 21, 2017 - Orbital ATK this week announced the expansion of a composites facility in Ohio by 40,000 square feet this year and next.

The expansion of the current 175,000-square-foot facility at Beavercreek represents a $5 million capital investment and is the result of transferring work from its factory in Clearfield, Utah, and receipt of a $90 million contract from the U.S. military for high-temperature composites.

"This expansion signifies the commitment Orbital ATK has to its employees, community and the State of Ohio to continue bringing high-quality manufacturing work into the area," Michael Dyer, Director of Operations-Dayton, Orbital ATK Aerospace Structures Division, said in a press release. "We value our partnership with state, city and county officials and thank them for their continued support of our facility in Beavercreek."

Orbital ATK and the Greene County Community Improvement Corporation recently entered an agreement for a $75,000 grant to fund for the training of new hires. In exchange for the grant, Orbital ATK pledged to add 57 jobs in engineering and technical professions.

Orbital ATK is to be acquired by Northrop Grumman next summer for about $7.8 billion depending on shareholder and regulatory approvals.

A Patriot target vehicle has been successfully launched from Wake Island by Orbital ATK for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

The launch into the Reagan test site at Kwajalein island earlier this month, and announced Thursday by Orbital, was part of a readiness test of the U.S. Army Lower Tier Project Office PATRIOT air and missile defense system.

"We are very pleased to support the Air Force and Army with a fifth successful target launch -- it flew its planned sequence precisely as expected," Rich Straka, vice president and general manager of Orbital ATK's Launch Vehicles Division, said in a press release. "We look forward to future tests with the PTV to continue supporting the readiness of the nation's PATRIOT system."

The Janus target and its re-entry vehicle took Orbital ATK 19 months to develop and relied heavily on flight-proven designs from other Orbital ATK launch programs, the company said.

Orbital ATK produces target vehicles for the Navy's Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense system, the Missile Defense Agency's Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, and the U.S. Army's THAAD system, as well as for the Patriot system.

MISSILE DEFENSE
Israeli Air Force stands up second Iron Dome battalion
 Washington (UPI) Sep 20, 2017
 The Air Defense Division of the Israeli Air Force has established a second Iron Dome battalion to protect against aerial threats in Israel's northern theater. Iron Dome, a mobile defense system, was developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aircraft Industries to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells. "Israel's northern theatre has always be
MISSILE DEFENSE
