Orbital ATK rolls out missile software upgrade



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Aug 28, 2017



A software upgrade to the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile is being rolled out by Orbital ATK with the U.S. Navy.

The Block I software upgrade, tested earlier this year by the company, provides enhanced performance against enemy defense systems and mobile targets.

The missile is used by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and is expected to gain initial operating capability with the Italian Air Force next year.

"Fielding Block 1 software provides U.S. and allied forces with higher performance against air defense systems," Cary Ralston, vice president and general manager of Orbital ATK's Defense Electronic Systems Division of the Defense Systems Group, said in a press release. "Our ultimate goal is to protect warfighters and AARGM allows them to quickly, safely and accurately locate and destroy targets, whether on land or on sea, while remaining out of harm's way."

The AARGM is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system. It is an upgrade to the AGM-88 HARM system and can quickly engage traditional and advanced land- and sea-based air-defense threats.

The missile features Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System guidance and millimeter wave guidance.

