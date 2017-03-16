Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 16, 2017



Pakistan's navy completed a successful test firing of a land-based anti-ship missile, the branch announced in a statement on Thursday.

The country's defense officials said the recently demonstrated weapon was equipped with advanced technology and avionics, and is capable of accurately engaging targets at sea. The missile's identity and manufacturer were not disclosed.

The test firing took place from a coastal region, and was able to hit its sea-based target. Several top Pakistani naval officials were present for the event, including Admiral Khan Hasham Bin Saddique and Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

"This weapon system has added a new dimension in the operational reach of the Pakistan navy as [the navy] would be able to further bolster seaward defense of the nation by having the capability of launching long range anti-ship missiles from land," the branch said in a Facebook post, quoting Zakaullah.

Defense News reports Pakistan's test firing of an undisclosed missile type may suggest further development for the country's natively produced Babur land-based missile. Pakistan test fired the Babur-III submarine-launched variant in January, according to The Economic Times.

Babur missiles can be armed with conventional and nuclear warheads.

Boulder CO (UPI) Mar 15, 2017





Orbital ATK is to produce more than 23,000 visible and infrared spectra rocket-launched flares for use by the U.S. military. The order for the M257 and M278 flares for the Hydra-70 family of rockets comes under a follow-on contract modification from General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems. "Orbital ATK's illuminating flares give our servicemen and women the edge they need, ... read more

Related Links

