Pentagon Awards Contract to Develop Knowledge-Based Space Command Tools

by Staff Writers



Washington DC (Sputnik) May 09, 2017



The US Department of Defense has awarded a contract to develop an innovative space evaluation and analysis test-bed to help develop advanced space enterprise command and control tools and capability technologies.

BAE Systems Information and ESI have received a $12.8 million US Air Force contract to develop a set of advanced space enterprise command and control tools and capability technologies, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"BAE Systems Information and ESI [of] San Diego, California has been awarded a $12.8 million... contract for knowledge-based space test-bed architecture," the release stated Monday.

Under the terms of the contract the company will develop an innovative space evaluation and analysis test-bed to help develop advanced space enterprise command and control tools and capability technologies, the Defense Department added.

Source: Sputnik News

