SPACEWAR
Pentagon Awards Contract to Develop Knowledge-Based Space Command Tools
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (Sputnik) May 09, 2017


illustration only

The US Department of Defense has awarded a contract to develop an innovative space evaluation and analysis test-bed to help develop advanced space enterprise command and control tools and capability technologies.

BAE Systems Information and ESI have received a $12.8 million US Air Force contract to develop a set of advanced space enterprise command and control tools and capability technologies, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"BAE Systems Information and ESI [of] San Diego, California has been awarded a $12.8 million... contract for knowledge-based space test-bed architecture," the release stated Monday.

Under the terms of the contract the company will develop an innovative space evaluation and analysis test-bed to help develop advanced space enterprise command and control tools and capability technologies, the Defense Department added.

Source: Sputnik News

Lockheed Martin Debuts System to Protect Space Assets
 Colorado Springs CO (SPX) Apr 13, 2017
 A growing number of satellite system owners and operators need new capabilities to protect their assets and missions in space. To address this need, Lockheed Martin has introduced iSpace - intelligent Space - which provide defense, civil, commercial, and international customers with sensor data processing, space domain awareness, command and control, and battle management capabilities for ... read more
