Pentagon, S.Korea review missile size guidelines

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Aug 7, 2017
The Pentagon is working with South Korea to review guidelines governing the size of missile warheads Seoul can deploy, an official said Monday, setting the stage for the South to boost its missiles' power.
Current guidelines limit the destructive capabilities of South Korea's own missiles, but Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said the restrictions might be altered.
"It is a topic under active consideration here and I would tell you that we would be favorably inclined to do anything which furthers the defensive capabilities of South Korea," Davis told reporters.
"We have the ability to adapt and we will always adapt to the threat as it changes."
The announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In spoke on the phone and agreed the North "poses a grave and growing direct threat," according to a White House statement.
North Korea last month conducted two intercontinental ballistic missile tests, after which Kim boasted that he could now strike any part of the United States.
The Pentagon did not immediately provide additional information on the warhead limits set forth in current guidelines.
An official said the guideline revisions were being coordinated in conjunction with the State Department.
The UN Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions against North Korea over the weekend that could cost Pyongyang $1 billion a year.
Washington (UPI) Aug 3, 2017
Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control has been awarded a $161.4 million contract for the production of launch assemblies for the Army Tactical Missile System surface-to-surface missile, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday. The contract is part of the Service Life Extension Program for aging components of the missile system. Work will be conducted at sites across the U.S. ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement