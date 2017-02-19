Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
 by Staff Writers
 Abu Dhabi (AFP) Feb 19, 2017


US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said America's vast military continues to run smoothly, even though President Donald Trump's first month has been marked by consecutive crises.

"Welcome to democracy," Mattis told reporters in Abu Dhabi during his first trip to the region as Pentagon chief.

"It's at times wildly contentious, it's at times quite sporting, but the bottom line is this is the best form of government we can come up with."

Mattis was responding to a question about a comment last week from Army General Raymond "Tony" Thomas, who said the US government was in "unbelievable turmoil."

Trump's first few weeks have been notable for a growing scandal over possible White House-Kremlin ties, a botched travel ban and controversial cabinet picks.

The new Pentagon chief said Thomas may have been taken out of context and, as far as he is concerned, everything is running smoothly from a military perspective.

"The military job is to hold the line, to hold the line and to hold the line, while our government sorts out the way ahead and our people speak," he said.

"We don't have any disarray inside the military and that's where my responsibility lies."

Military commanders in the region say they have so far seen little impact from the presidential transition.

Mattis also referred to Trump's continued diatribe against journalists and his branding of several media outlets as the "enemy of the American People."

"I have had some rather contentious times with the press," said Mattis, a former Marine general whose fiery war talk has landed him in hot water on several occasions.

"But the press as far as I am concerned are a constituency that we deal with, and I don't have any issues with the press myself," he told reporters.

While campaigning and since his election, Trump has blasted the media on a near-daily basis, dismissing stories he dislikes of being "fake news" and calling journalists dishonest.

He took his disdain to a new level Saturday, when he said several US news networks were "the enemy."

Mattis is well known for his pithy sayings but has also gotten in trouble for some of his comments while commanding in Iraq and Afghanistan.

On the eve of the Iraq invasion, he told Marines to: "Engage your brain before you engage your weapon."

He also famously -- and controversially -- said in regard to fighting the Taliban that it's "a hell of a lot of fun to shoot them."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MILPLEX
NATO chief says increased defence spending top priority after Trump calls
 Brussels (AFP) Feb 14, 2017
 NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the top priority for the transatlantic alliance is to increase defence spending, as demanded by US President Donald Trump. "Regardless of language, the most important thing is that we increase defence spending and that is exactly what we are doing," Stoltenberg said when asked about NATO's response to Trump's calls for it to do more to share the bu ... read more

MILPLEX
Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks
MILPLEX
DARPA's MAD-FIRES project to enter Phase II

 Textron announces successful test of G-CLAW missile

 Boeing contracted for Harpoon, SLAM-ER spares

 Ukroboronprom tests new missiles for Ukrainian helos
MILPLEX
NS Mayport picked as forward operating base for drones

 Indonesia first to purchase Skeldar V-200 drone

 Monitoring birds by drone

 AeroVironment advances research with farmers and university partners
MILPLEX
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
MILPLEX
Honeywell's Gold Shield to be used in vests for Brazil's police

 Elbit supplying mortar fire control units to U.S. Army

 U.S. Navy to buy 40 MRAP MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles

 Chinese weapons reaching 'near-parity' with West: study
MILPLEX
Germany, Norway expand defense industry coooperation

 NATO chief says increased defence spending top priority after Trump calls

 Pentagon seeks to rent space in Trump Tower

 Tales of woe from US military ahead of likely spending boost
MILPLEX
Germany warns US off hurting Europe, favouring Russia

 Tillerson, Wang in highest-level US-China meet under Trump

 US remains 'your greatest ally', Pence tells Europe

 Croatia, Albania warn NATO on Balkans security threats
MILPLEX
Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips

 Three magnetic states for each hole



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement