TERROR WARS
Pentagon plans to 'annihilate' IS fighters
 By Thomas WATKINS
 Washington (AFP) May 19, 2017


US judge dismisses discrimination suit by Texas 'clock boy'
Washington (AFP) May 19, 2017 - A court in Texas has dismissed a lawsuit by the family of a Muslim teen who was invited to the White House by Barack Obama after having constructed a clock that police mistook for a bomb.

Ahmed Mohamed, who was 14 at the time, became an internet sensation after being handcuffed and detained for hours for bringing his "invention" -- a circuit board wired to a digital display -- to school in the Texas city of Irving, near Dallas.

He was charged with making a "hoax bomb," though the charge was later dropped. Ahmed said he merely wanted to show his work to a new teacher to impress her.

The Irving school system suspended Ahmed for three days even after determining that his clock was harmless. The lawsuit contended he was discriminated against because of his race or religion (his parents immigrated from Sudan).

But in a decision Thursday, federal judge Sam Lindsay found that the plaintiffs had offered no facts "from which this court can reasonably infer that any (Irving school district) employee intentionally discriminated against A.M. based on his race or religion."

An attorney representing the Mohameds said they planned to appeal the decision.

The story of the inventive teen whose electronics hobby made him a terror suspect gained worldwide attention when it arose in September 2015.

It was seen by some as evidence of widespread anti-Muslim sentiment among American police.

But others flocked to support him.

"Cool clock, Ahmed," then president Obama tweeted at the time. "Want to bring it to the White House? We should inspire more kids like you to like science."

The young man's family accepted Obama's offer, and the following month Ahmed visited the presidential residence during a day devoted to the sciences.

The young inventor -- quickly dubbed the "clock boy" on social media -- received an avalanche of supportive messages in America and abroad.

Silicon Valley's leading institutions sent sympathetic messages; he received offers to intern at Twitter and to visit the offices of Google and Facebook.

But his family announced not long afterward that they would be moving to Qatar.

President Donald Trump has instructed the Pentagon to "annihilate" the Islamic State group in Syria in a bid to prevent escaped foreign fighters from returning home, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Friday.

The move to encircle then kill as many jihadists in place as possible -- rather than letting them exit a city and targeting them as they flee -- reflects an increased urgency to stop battle-hardened jihadists bringing their military expertise and ideology back to European capitals and other areas.

The president has "directed a tactical shift from shoving ISIS out of safe locations in an attrition fight to surrounding the enemy in their strongholds so we can annihilate ISIS," Mattis said, using an acronym for IS.

"The intent is to prevent the return home of escaped foreign fighters."

Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to quickly defeat IS, signed an executive order soon after taking office giving his generals 30 days to come up with a revised plan to wipe the jihadists out.

The review resulted in the new "annihilation campaign" and saw commanders gain greater autonomy to make battlefield decisions.

Critics of Barack Obama's administration frequently complained of White House micromanagement and a lengthy approval process causing delays on the ground.

Mattis called foreign fighters a "strategic threat" should they return home and said the annihilation effort would prevent the problem from being transplanted from one location to another.

- Arming the Kurds -

The US-led coalition has been battling IS since late summer 2014, supporting local fighters on the ground with a combination of considerable air support, training and weaponry.

Trump this month authorized the United States to arm the Kurdish faction of an alliance fighting IS in northern Syria, much to the consternation of Turkey, which views them as terrorists.

Though the jihadists have lost 55 percent of the territory they once held in Iraq and Syria and over four million people have been liberated, IS still controls the Syrian stronghold Raqa, swaths of the Euphrates River valley and other areas including a small part of Mosul in Iraq.

Operations in Syria are further complicated by the country's tangled knot of groups fighting in the civil war.

Russia joined that conflict in late 2015 to prop up President Bashar al-Assad, bringing a new dimension of complexity and risk.

General Joe Dunford, who chairs the Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted the US is working successfully with Russia to "deconflict" military operations in Syria.

The two sides established a hotline to inform each other of their forces' location to avoid any mishaps.

Dunford hinted the US had a "proposal" to further enhance deconfliction, but he didn't give any details.

"My sense is that the Russians are as enthusiastic as we are to deconflict operations and ensure that we can continue to take the campaign to ISIS and ensure the safety of our personnel," he said.

Separately, the Pentagon announced that Dunford has been nominated to serve a second two-year term in his job as the country's top military officer.

TERROR WARS
NATO chiefs recommend joining anti-IS coaltion
 Brussels (AFP) May 17, 2017
 NATO's top brass on Wednesday said they believed the alliance should consider joining the anti-Islamic State coalition put together by Washington to fight jihadists in Syria and Iraq. The issue is top of the agenda at a NATO summit in Brussels next week, with US President Donald Trump pushing the allies to take on a greater role in combatting terrorism. General Petr Pavel, head of NATO's ... read more
TERROR WARS
