Pentagon's nuke-proof 'Doomsday' planes damaged by tornado
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) June 23, 2017


Two of the Pentagon's specially reinforced "Doomsday" planes, designed to withstand the heat from a nuclear blast, were grounded after being damaged by a tornado, the Air Force said Friday.

The E4-B Boeing 747s, built in the 1970s during the Cold War, are essentially flying command centers that can refuel in the sky and are designed to remain airborne for days on end in times of crisis.

The Air Force has four E4-Bs, which also shuttle the secretary of defense around the world.

Two were damaged June 16 at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska when a tornado whipped through the area with little advance warning.

"Two E-4B National Airborne Operations Center aircraft stationed at Offutt AFB received storm damage," Air Force spokesman Colonel Pat Ryder said.

Additionally, seven RC-135 reconnaissance planes suffered minor damage and another needed an inspection.

The E-4B is a 747 that has been reinforced to protect against the electromagnetic pulse from a nuclear blast and is shielded from a thermal blast.

"An advanced satellite communications system provides worldwide communication for senior leaders through the airborne operations center," the Air Force said.

The blue-and-white jets can also unspool miles of low-frequency antenna to maintain contact with nuclear subs and other assets in times of crisis.

Research questions whether Israel considered 1967 atomic blast
 Jerusalem (AFP) June 5, 2017
 Research suggesting Israel may have considered detonating an atomic device on the eve of the Six-Day War 50 years ago to deter its Arab neighbours sparked debate and denials Monday. Israel's presumed status as the Middle East's sole nuclear-armed nation remains a highly taboo subject for the country, which neither confirms nor denies such capability. The foreign ministry declined to comm
