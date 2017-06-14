Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
Prague aims to halt EU gun control law
 by Staff Writers
 Prague (AFP) June 14, 2017


Rights group warns US-led force on white phosphorus use
Beirut (AFP) June 14, 2017 - The Human Rights Watch organisation on Wednesday urged the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq to protect civilians from the effects of white phosphorus.

The statement comes after several instances in which the US-led coalition has deployed the munition in the fight against IS in Iraq's Mosul and Syria's Raqa city.

"No matter how white phosphorus is used, it poses a high risk of horrific and long-lasting harm in crowded cities," said HRW arms director Steve Goose.

"US-led forces should take all feasible precautions to minimise civilian harm when using white phosphorus in Iraq and Syria."

White phosphorus can be used to create a smoke screen or as a battlefield marker, but it can also be deployed as a deadly incendiary weapon, a use prohibited under international law.

Last week striking images shared by activists and the Islamic State group showed white phosphorus being used over Raqa city, where a US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters is battling to oust the jihadists.

Asked about the incident, coalition spokesman Colonel Ryan Dillon declined to "discuss every detailed use of munition or capability available across our formations."

But he added that white phosphorus was used "in accordance with the law of armed conflict" and "in a way that fully considers the possible incidental effects on civilians and civilian infrastructure."

HRW said it had not been able to independently verify any civilian casualties resulting from the use of white phosphorus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said 23 civilians had been killed by white phosphorus used in Raqa on June 8.

The Britain-based group said the US-led coalition had dropped the munition from planes.

But HRW said the images from Raqa were characteristic of ground-fire artillery projectiles containing white phosphorus.

Czech authorities said Wednesday they will ask the European Court of Justice to strike down new EU gun control rules that have its hunters and gun collectors up in arms.

Approved in mid-March by the European Parliament, the new directive notably bans civilians from possessing certain semi-automatic weapons as part of counter-terrorism measures.

"We cannot allow the EU to interfere in the position of member states and their citizens under the guise of fighting terrorism," Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said in a statement.

He added the complaint to be filed by mid-August would request the legislation be invalidated. The ministry will also propose a postponement of its effect.

"I'm not happy about the complaint but we have no other option," he said.

The new legislation took effect on Tuesday and EU members are now obliged to incorporate it in their national legislation within 15 months.

EU commissioner for security, Julian King, said in March the directive sought to curb access to weapons for criminals and terrorists.

The ministry said the directive would affect practically all 300,000 legal firearm licence holders in the country of 10.6 million people which is bracing for parliamentary elections in October.

Besides banning short semi-automatic firearms with loading devices over 20 rounds and long semi-automatic firearms with loading devices over 10 rounds, the directive prohibits long firearms that can be folded or concealed in other ways.

It also introduces measures to make it easier to trace firearms and ensures that firearms converted to blank firing ones for use in theatres or television must be registered under the same category as the original weapons.

The Czech Republic, where there is no recent history of terrorism, has been pushing for softer rules on gun control, unlike other countries like Luxembourg and France which asked for strict legislation.

Raytheon receives Long Range Precision Fires contract
 Washington (UPI) Jun 16, 2017
 Raytheon has received a $116 million contract from the U.S. Army to enter the maturation and risk-reduction phase of the Long Range Precision Fires program. The maturation and risk reduction phase is a series of tests of all missile components to ensure readiness for construction, with live-fire tests of the weapon, by the end of 2019. "Raytheon can develop, test, and field this ... read more
