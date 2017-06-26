Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
RAMSYS GmbH awarded RAM missile contract
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 26, 2017


RAMSYS GmbH is being awarded a $92.3 million contract for design and development work on the Rolling Airframe Missile Block 2B as part of a joint effort between Germany and the U.S.

The contract, announced by the Department of Defense on Friday, will be completely funded by the Federal Republic of Germany. Work will be conducted mainly at Ueberlingen, Germany, and several other sites across the country. The project is expected to be completed by June 2021.

German funding in the amount of $92.3 million will be obligated upon award. The contract was non-competitive under the terms of an international agreement.

The RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile is designed for point-defense against incoming anti-ship missiles and close-in air and surface threats. It uses the the Mk-31 guided weapons system which can mount 21 missiles and use the ships other sensor systems for guidance data alongside 'radio-frequency and infrared seeker heads.

The fire-and-forget nature of the missile means the MK 31 can engage multiple targets simultaneously Variants include the SeaRAM, which mounts on the Phalanx Close-In Weapons System in replacement of the 20mm Gatling gun -- making the missile system autonomous for quick reaction and engagement time.

The RAM is mounted on a variety of U.S. and foreign-allied ship classes, including aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships and littoral combat ships. The Block 2A is an upgrade currently in development of the deployed Block 2

The missile system is a joint program between the United States and German navies and deployed on allied ships across the world. South Korea, Japan, Egypt, Greece and other countries deploy the system as well. More than 4,500 of the missiles have been produced.

MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract
 Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017
 Raytheon and Kongsberg Gruppen are to offer their Naval Strike Missile to the U.S. Navy's for use on littoral combat ships and future frigates. The offering for the Navy's Over-the-Horizon program will be made prior to the June 23 deadline, Raytheon announced on Wednesday. The NSM is a long-range, precision missile for use against heavily defended land and sea targets. Raytheon s ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
S. Koreans march to protest US missile defence system

 Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe
MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract

 IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing

 Raytheon receives $618 million contract for SM-2 missiles
MISSILE NEWS
Rafael unveils Drone Dome anti-drone system

 Rockwell Collins to supply avionics for General Atomics MQ-9B

 Unmanned helo completes French navy flight trials

 General Atomics finishes key cockpit review for drone program
MISSILE NEWS
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
MISSILE NEWS
First upgraded LAV-ATM anti-tank vehicles roll off line for Marines

 Lockheed debuts C-130J variant for special operations forces

 Elbit debuts loitering munition system

 Australia tests combat recon vehicles
MISSILE NEWS
Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale

 Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility
MISSILE NEWS
US defense contractor accused of spying for China

 US heavily armed, but many ambivalent about it: survey

 NATO jet approaches Russian defence minister's plane

 Mongolian voters weigh love-hate relationship with China
MISSILE NEWS
Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement