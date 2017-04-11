Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UAV NEWS
Radar warning receiver flies for first time in Predator drone
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Apr 11, 2017


A Predator B/MQ-9 Reaper Block 5 drone has demonstrated the successful use of a radar warning receiver for conducting missions in hostile environments.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., maker of the unmanned aerial system, said the tests were conducted recently in California against various ground-based radars using Raytheon's Raytheon ALR-69A RWR.

"The successful demonstration of a mature radar warning receiver on our company-owned Predator B clearly shows the utility of the aircraft in conducting missions in the proximity of threat radars and enemy air defenses," Claudio Pereida, executive vice president, GA-ASI Mission Systems, said in a press release. "We are pleased to be the first company to demonstrate this capability on a remotely piloted aircraft and hope to make it available to interested customers on a quick-reaction basis."

The company said Raytheon's ALR-69A RWR was carried within the Predator B's payload pod and provided enhanced situational awareness by identifying potential radar threats to ground-based crew.

"The ALR-69A provides improved detection range and accurate, unambiguous identification in dense signal environments," said Paul Overstreet, ALR-69A program manager, Raytheon. "Its open architecture is what allows it to operate on manned or unmanned aircraft."

Additional test demonstrations are planned. Included in future company-funded demonstrations will include the aircraft flying with an integrated Link 16 data link.

U.S. Air Force taps URS for unmanned aircraft operations
 Washington (UPI) Apr 7, 2017
 URS Federal Services received a $3.6 billion contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide various support services for the branch's unmanned aerial vehicles. Under the contract, the company will provide testing, tactical development, advanced training and operational need missions. The U.S. Air Force did not disclose which remotely piloted aircraft would be involved with the agreement. / ... read more
