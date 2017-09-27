Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
Raytheon awarded contract for upgrades to Small Diameter Bomb
 by Stephen Feller
 Washington (UPI) Sep 27, 2017


Rheinmetall upgrading tanks for German army
Washington (UPI) Sep 27, 2017 - Rheinmetall has been contracted by Germany's army, the Bundeswehr, to perform a combat performance upgrade to 104 Leopard 2 tanks.

The upgrades under the contract, worth nearly $139.4 million, will modernize the tanks to state-of-the-art design status, the company announced on Wednesday.

Rheinmetall, based in Dusseldorf, said the contract involves 68 Leopard 2A4, 16 Leopard 2A6 and 20 Leopard 2A7 main battle tanks, which will be brought up to the A7V standard. Rheinmetall will eliminate obsolescent features in the tank's fire-control computers and control consoles and install new laser rangefinders and thermal imaging devices.

The company will also supply the new L55A1 gun for the 68 Leopard 2A4 MBTs to be modernized, enabling them to fire the latest armor-piercing ammunition in the upper pressure zone.

The first upgraded tanks will be delivered back to the German army beginning in 2020.

Raytheon has been awarded a $450 million contract for engineering changes and development of the Small Diameter Bomb II, an update for the U.S. Air Force.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is for design, development, integration, test and production engineering for changes to the SDB.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be finished by Aug. 31, 2024. No funds have been obligated yet for the award, which was the result of a sole-source acquisition.

The SDB II is capable of three modes -- a millimeter wave radar that detects and tracks targets through all weather, imaging infrared for improved target discrimination, and a semi-active laser allowing it to track lasers in the air or on the ground.

The bomb can strike targets more than 45 miles away and has a small size, so more of them can be carried by fewer aircraft.

The SDB II is being integrated for use on the F-35 and F/A-18E/F by the U.S. Air Force and Navy, and Raytheon is expected to have it prepared for integration with the F-15E by the end of the year.

MILTECH
Meggitt touts small arms training systems
 Washington (UPI) Sep 20, 2017
 Meggitt Training Systems' FATS 100MIL and portable FATS 100P small-arms training systems are to be displayed in Washington, D.C., next month. The venue will be the Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting & Exposition on October 9-11. "The FATS 100MIL and 100P demonstrate the range of simulation training solutions Meggitt provides to military customers globally," Jeff Murphy, ... read more
