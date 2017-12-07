Raytheon awarded modified contract for AIM-120 missiles



by James Laporta



Washington (UPI) Dec 7, 2017



Raytheon has been awarded a modified contract by the Defense Department for hardware in support of advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, or AIM-120 AMRAAM, that supports the U.S. and multiple foreign countries.

The deal, announced Wednesday, is worth more than $8.5 million under the terms of a fixed-price-incentive-firm target and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification. Raytheon is due to provide "form-fit function replace hardware assets" that officials say include guidance sections and integrated test vehicles for U.S. Air Force AMRAAMs.

Raytheon's work on the contract will support foreign military sales to Japan, Norway, Romania, Turkey and Australia.

The AIM-120 AMRAAM is classified as a versatile ballistic as it can be fired from a variety of aircraft, from the F-16 and F/A-18 Super Hornet to 5th generation fighters like the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

Moreover, the AIM-120 AMRAAM can also be fired from ground defense launchers.

Work on the contract will be performed at Raytheon facilities in Tucson, Ariz., according to the Pentagon. Work is expected to be completed in December 2019.

Production funds from fiscal year 2017 of more than $2.8 million, in addition to fiscal 2017 research and development funds of more than $3.8 million, will be obligated to Raytheon at the time of award. All remaining funds on the contract will be derived from foreign military sales.

Abu Dhabi (AFP) Dec 3, 2017





Abu Dhabi on Sunday denied a claim by Iran-backed Huthi rebels that a missile fired from Yemen reached its air space or threatened a nuclear power plant set to open in 2018. "The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority denied claims by the Huthis in Yemen that they launched a missile today towards the airspace of the United Arab Emirates," the Emirati state news agency r ... read more

Related Links

