MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon contracted for testing of joint standoff weapon
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) May 31, 2017


Raytheon Missile systems has received a $8.9 million contract for flight test demonstrations of an extended range version of the Joint Standoff Weapon AGM-154C-1 All-Up-Round.

Fiscal 2016 and 2017 U.S. Navy research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2.9 million have already been allocated for the program, $1.1 million of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year

The contract was non-competitive, with Raytheon as the sole-source. Work is expected to be completed by March 2018.

The Joint Standoff Weapon, or JSOW, is a GPS-guided and IR terminal-guidance glide bomb that can carry a variety of warheads, including cluster munitions, high-explosives and specially designed munitions for destroying hardened targets.

The AGM-154C-1 is a new variant being tested as a naval strike version of the weapon. It includes a two-way Common Weapon Datalink that allows the weapon system to target moving naval targets. It is network-enabled and has a range of more than 60 miles.

It can be carried and launched by a variety of Navy aircraft. It was first put into service in 1998 and has seen use in several operations in Iraq since its introduction.

Iran says it has built third underground missile factory
 Tehran (AFP) May 25, 2017
 Iran has built a third underground plant to manufacture ballistic missiles, the head of its Revolutionary Guards aerospace division General Amir-Ali Hadjizadeh said on Thursday. The announcement as US President Donald Trump makes a maiden foreign tour in which Saudi and Israeli concerns about Iran have loomed large is likely to stoke new tensions with Washington. "Step by step, we are de
