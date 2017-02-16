Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

|
by Richard Tomkins
Dulles, Va. (UPI) Feb 16, 2017
Raytheon is developing an automated assessment system for judging the effectiveness of 21st century weapons in war game scenarios.
The first-of-its-kind tool, commissioned by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, will automatically teach war game participants which weapons to use in every possible scenario, including missiles, kinetic interceptors, cyber and electronic warfare weapons.
Raytheon said its Coordinated Cyber/Electronic Warfare Integrated Fires program, or CCEWIF, uses analytics to assess the probabilities of success within a war game scenario, using a mix of kinetic and non-kinetic options.
The company anticipates delivering the initial CCEWIF war game tool by early next year.
"This really is a first of its kind tool that brings together automation, analytics and cyber capabilities," said Todd Probert, vice president of Mission Support and Modernization at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "This unique program will give our military an edge in today's digital battlespace when seconds count and they need options and answers fast."
Raytheon said the CCEWIF system will take in real-world data about threats and kinetic and non-kinetic effects of weapons to generate realistic simulations. Raytheon's mathematical foundation then provides probabilities of success and predicted battle damage.
