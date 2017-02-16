Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE DEFENSE
Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment
 by Richard Tomkins
 Dulles, Va. (UPI) Feb 16, 2017


Raytheon, Rheinmetall to collaborate on future defense projects
Berlin (UPI) Feb 17, 2017 - Rheinmetall and Raytheon have entered into an agreement to cooperate on future defense-related projects.

Representatives from both companies signed a memorandum of understanding to formalize the arrangement, and say the pact will facilitate deepened ties on missile defense systems and rocket-based solutions.

"With this groundbreaking cooperation, we are starting a new chapter for Rheinmetall - both in terms of technology and presence in important markets," Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said in a press release.

"We look forward to future projects with Raytheon and are convinced that we will be able to offer our global customers in this alliance a comprehensive and tailored solution that ideally combines the best of the know-how of both companies."

In addition to collaborations on missile-related products, the contractors will also work closely on combat vehicles, weapons, ammunition, cyber defense and simulations.

"Strategic industry partnerships are drivers for innovation to provide our global customers with the best solutions at the best price. We look forward to working with Rheinmetall," Raytheon chairman and CEO Thomas A. Kennedy added.

Raytheon is developing an automated assessment system for judging the effectiveness of 21st century weapons in war game scenarios.

The first-of-its-kind tool, commissioned by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, will automatically teach war game participants which weapons to use in every possible scenario, including missiles, kinetic interceptors, cyber and electronic warfare weapons.

Raytheon said its Coordinated Cyber/Electronic Warfare Integrated Fires program, or CCEWIF, uses analytics to assess the probabilities of success within a war game scenario, using a mix of kinetic and non-kinetic options.

The company anticipates delivering the initial CCEWIF war game tool by early next year.

"This really is a first of its kind tool that brings together automation, analytics and cyber capabilities," said Todd Probert, vice president of Mission Support and Modernization at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "This unique program will give our military an edge in today's digital battlespace when seconds count and they need options and answers fast."

Raytheon said the CCEWIF system will take in real-world data about threats and kinetic and non-kinetic effects of weapons to generate realistic simulations. Raytheon's mathematical foundation then provides probabilities of success and predicted battle damage.


.


U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts
 Washington (UPI) Feb 10, 2017
