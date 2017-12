Raytheon finishes first lot production of new small diameter bomb

Washington (UPI) Dec 13, 2017 - Raytheon has been awarded a modified contract for the procurement of 618 Joint Standoff Weapon, or JSOW, air-to-ground missiles for Saudi Arabia.

The $302.4 million deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, comes under a not-to-exceed contract that modified the terms under a previous deal that was undefinitized.

The contract enables Raytheon to deliver 618 AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapons, a medium range, precision guided air-to-ground missile, to the government of Saudi Arabia.

Along with the missiles, Raytheon will deliver containers, component parts, support equipment and engineering technical assistance under the Foreign Military Sales program.

About one-third of the contract will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with the rest completed in other locations in the United States, Wales and Scotland. Work is expected to be completed in June 2022.

Foreign military sales funds of more than $148.1 million have been obligated to Raytheon at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.