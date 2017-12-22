Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MILTECH
Raytheon finishes first lot production of new small diameter bomb
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2017


Raytheon to provide AGM-154 missiles to Saudi Arabia
Washington (UPI) Dec 13, 2017 - Raytheon has been awarded a modified contract for the procurement of 618 Joint Standoff Weapon, or JSOW, air-to-ground missiles for Saudi Arabia.

The $302.4 million deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, comes under a not-to-exceed contract that modified the terms under a previous deal that was undefinitized.

The contract enables Raytheon to deliver 618 AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapons, a medium range, precision guided air-to-ground missile, to the government of Saudi Arabia.

Along with the missiles, Raytheon will deliver containers, component parts, support equipment and engineering technical assistance under the Foreign Military Sales program.

About one-third of the contract will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with the rest completed in other locations in the United States, Wales and Scotland. Work is expected to be completed in June 2022.

Foreign military sales funds of more than $148.1 million have been obligated to Raytheon at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Raytheon announced Wednesday that it has completed Lot 1 production of the Small Diameter Bomb-II, an update to Boeing's SDB-I, for the U.S. Armed Forces.

The company said it is producing SDB-II bombs at its facilities in Tucson, Ariz., and that the program is nearing completion of developmental testing.

"SDB II does much more than hit GPS coordinates; it detects, classifies and engages targets," Mike Jarrett, Raytheon Air Warfare Systems vice president, said in a press release.

The SDB-II allows pilots to destroy moving enemy targets regardless of time of operations or weather. The SDB-II is capable of three modes -- a millimeter wave radar that detects and tracks targets through all weather, imaging infrared for improved target discrimination, and a semi-active laser allowing it to track lasers in the air or on the ground.

SDB-II can strike targets at more than 45 miles away and is preferred over the Mark-84, a 2,000-pound bomb because U.S. aircraft platforms can carry up to four small diameter bombs versus one Mark-84. The SDB-II also can provide in-flight updates before impact.

The SDB-II is scheduled to be integrated on the F-35 and F/A-18E/F by the U.S. Air Force and Navy, and Raytheon is expected to have it prepared for integration with the F-15E by the end of the year.

"When it is integrated on the F-35A, this weapon will also help the world's most advanced fighter jet reach entirely new targets," Jarrett said.

The U.S. Air Force also has contracted Raytheon to produce Lots 2 and 3 for the SDB-II program.

MILTECH
Army taps Zeriscope for study on traumatic brain injury
 Washington (UPI) Nov 28, 2017
 The U.S. Army has chosen Zeriscope, a provider of mobile telemedicine examination systems, to aid a study in mitigating the effects of Traumatic Brain Injury. Under the one-year award, the South Carolina-headquartered company's real-time streaming telemedicine platform will be used with its integrated wearable sensor kit to monitor heart rate variability. Heart rate variability, ... read more
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
Pentagon works to 'understand' missile strike on Saudi

 Saudi says it intercepted Yemen rebel missile over Riyadh

 US, S. Korea, Japan start missile-tracking drill, irking China

 Japan to host joint missile tracking drill amid N. Korea threat
MILTECH
Raytheon contracted to support anti-ship missile system

 Is Iran really arming Yemen's Huthi rebels?

 Iran supplied ballistic missile to Yemen rebels: US

 Lockheed Martin successfully fired their new anti-ship missile
MILTECH
Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system

 Boeing unveils entry in unmanned aerial tanker competition for the Navy

 Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles

 Jet-powered drone tested by BAE Systems
MILTECH
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
MILTECH
Saab producing artillery training rounds for unidentified client

 Leonardo banners sales of Linaps artillery aiming systems

 Scientists designed an instrument to identify unexploded artillery shells

 Oshkosh receives contract for motor vehicle parts for Marine Corps
MILTECH
Raytheon to support inventory management for Army

 Department of Defense seeks to speed up acquisition process

 EU launches defence pact with submarine drones

 Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest
MILTECH
India, China to hold talks on disputed borders: official

 China dismisses 'hype' over S. China Sea military buildup

 Trump sends mixed message with 'America First' security strategy

 Japan eyes $46bn defence budget to counter N. Korea: report
MILTECH
New nanowires are just a few atoms thick

 Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement