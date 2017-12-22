Raytheon finishes first lot production of new small diameter bomb



by James Laporta



Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2017



Foreign military sales funds of more than $148.1 million have been obligated to Raytheon at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

About one-third of the contract will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with the rest completed in other locations in the United States, Wales and Scotland. Work is expected to be completed in June 2022.

Along with the missiles, Raytheon will deliver containers, component parts, support equipment and engineering technical assistance under the Foreign Military Sales program.

The contract enables Raytheon to deliver 618 AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapons, a medium range, precision guided air-to-ground missile, to the government of Saudi Arabia.

The $302.4 million deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, comes under a not-to-exceed contract that modified the terms under a previous deal that was undefinitized.

Raytheon announced Wednesday that it has completed Lot 1 production of the Small Diameter Bomb-II, an update to Boeing's SDB-I, for the U.S. Armed Forces.

The company said it is producing SDB-II bombs at its facilities in Tucson, Ariz., and that the program is nearing completion of developmental testing.

"SDB II does much more than hit GPS coordinates; it detects, classifies and engages targets," Mike Jarrett, Raytheon Air Warfare Systems vice president, said in a press release.

The SDB-II allows pilots to destroy moving enemy targets regardless of time of operations or weather. The SDB-II is capable of three modes -- a millimeter wave radar that detects and tracks targets through all weather, imaging infrared for improved target discrimination, and a semi-active laser allowing it to track lasers in the air or on the ground.

SDB-II can strike targets at more than 45 miles away and is preferred over the Mark-84, a 2,000-pound bomb because U.S. aircraft platforms can carry up to four small diameter bombs versus one Mark-84. The SDB-II also can provide in-flight updates before impact.

The SDB-II is scheduled to be integrated on the F-35 and F/A-18E/F by the U.S. Air Force and Navy, and Raytheon is expected to have it prepared for integration with the F-15E by the end of the year.

"When it is integrated on the F-35A, this weapon will also help the world's most advanced fighter jet reach entirely new targets," Jarrett said.

The U.S. Air Force also has contracted Raytheon to produce Lots 2 and 3 for the SDB-II program.

Washington (UPI) Nov 28, 2017





