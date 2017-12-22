Raytheon finishes first lot production of new small diameter bomb

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2017
Raytheon announced Wednesday that it has completed Lot 1 production of the Small Diameter Bomb-II, an update to Boeing's SDB-I, for the U.S. Armed Forces.
The company said it is producing SDB-II bombs at its facilities in Tucson, Ariz., and that the program is nearing completion of developmental testing.
"SDB II does much more than hit GPS coordinates; it detects, classifies and engages targets," Mike Jarrett, Raytheon Air Warfare Systems vice president, said in a press release.
The SDB-II allows pilots to destroy moving enemy targets regardless of time of operations or weather. The SDB-II is capable of three modes -- a millimeter wave radar that detects and tracks targets through all weather, imaging infrared for improved target discrimination, and a semi-active laser allowing it to track lasers in the air or on the ground.
SDB-II can strike targets at more than 45 miles away and is preferred over the Mark-84, a 2,000-pound bomb because U.S. aircraft platforms can carry up to four small diameter bombs versus one Mark-84. The SDB-II also can provide in-flight updates before impact.
The SDB-II is scheduled to be integrated on the F-35 and F/A-18E/F by the U.S. Air Force and Navy, and Raytheon is expected to have it prepared for integration with the F-15E by the end of the year.
"When it is integrated on the F-35A, this weapon will also help the world's most advanced fighter jet reach entirely new targets," Jarrett said.
The U.S. Air Force also has contracted Raytheon to produce Lots 2 and 3 for the SDB-II program.
Washington (UPI) Nov 28, 2017
The U.S. Army has chosen Zeriscope, a provider of mobile telemedicine examination systems, to aid a study in mitigating the effects of Traumatic Brain Injury. Under the one-year award, the South Carolina-headquartered company's real-time streaming telemedicine platform will be used with its integrated wearable sensor kit to monitor heart rate variability. Heart rate variability, ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement