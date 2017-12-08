Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MILPLEX
Raytheon forms new company in United Arab Emirates
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Dec 8, 2017


Raytheon has started a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates that will focus on cybersecurity, effectors, air defense and sustainment, and advanced technology.

Named Raytheon Emirates, the new wholly-owned subsidiary coincides with Raytheon's 30th anniversary of partnership with the UAE, the company announced on Thursday.

"The establishment of Raytheon Emirates is a strong step forward in our longstanding alliance with the United Arab Emirates," Thomas A. Kennedy, Raytheon's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a press release. "Through partnerships with government, industry and academia, Raytheon is committed to helping the UAE achieve its economic goals while providing trusted, innovative solutions that support the nation's defense and security requirements."

The new subsidiary, headed by John Brauneis, is located in Abu Dhabi.

"We are focused on expanding the capabilities of Raytheon and its business partners in the UAE by emphasizing local hiring and talent development, cultivating a strong supplier base, and developing new technology solutions," Brauneis said.

MILPLEX
Naval Group, Fincantieri bid for Canadian ship contract
 Washington (UPI) Dec 4, 2017
 French and Italian naval builders, the Naval Group and Fincantieri, are offering an off-the-shelf class of warship for to the Royal Canadian Navy. The ship for Canada's 12-vessel requirement is based on the FREMM multi-role frigate used by the navies of both countries and can be easily modified to meet Canadian specifications, Fincantieri said in a news release.
