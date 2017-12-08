Raytheon forms new company in United Arab Emirates



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Dec 8, 2017



Raytheon has started a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates that will focus on cybersecurity, effectors, air defense and sustainment, and advanced technology.

Named Raytheon Emirates, the new wholly-owned subsidiary coincides with Raytheon's 30th anniversary of partnership with the UAE, the company announced on Thursday.

"The establishment of Raytheon Emirates is a strong step forward in our longstanding alliance with the United Arab Emirates," Thomas A. Kennedy, Raytheon's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a press release. "Through partnerships with government, industry and academia, Raytheon is committed to helping the UAE achieve its economic goals while providing trusted, innovative solutions that support the nation's defense and security requirements."

The new subsidiary, headed by John Brauneis, is located in Abu Dhabi.

"We are focused on expanding the capabilities of Raytheon and its business partners in the UAE by emphasizing local hiring and talent development, cultivating a strong supplier base, and developing new technology solutions," Brauneis said.

