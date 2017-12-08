Raytheon forms new company in United Arab Emirates

|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Dec 8, 2017
Raytheon has started a subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates that will focus on cybersecurity, effectors, air defense and sustainment, and advanced technology.
Named Raytheon Emirates, the new wholly-owned subsidiary coincides with Raytheon's 30th anniversary of partnership with the UAE, the company announced on Thursday.
"The establishment of Raytheon Emirates is a strong step forward in our longstanding alliance with the United Arab Emirates," Thomas A. Kennedy, Raytheon's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a press release. "Through partnerships with government, industry and academia, Raytheon is committed to helping the UAE achieve its economic goals while providing trusted, innovative solutions that support the nation's defense and security requirements."
The new subsidiary, headed by John Brauneis, is located in Abu Dhabi.
"We are focused on expanding the capabilities of Raytheon and its business partners in the UAE by emphasizing local hiring and talent development, cultivating a strong supplier base, and developing new technology solutions," Brauneis said.
Washington (UPI) Dec 4, 2017
French and Italian naval builders, the Naval Group and Fincantieri, are offering an off-the-shelf class of warship for to the Royal Canadian Navy. The ship for Canada's 12-vessel requirement is based on the FREMM multi-role frigate used by the navies of both countries and can be easily modified to meet Canadian specifications, Fincantieri said in a news release. The bid of the tw ... read more
Related Links
The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement