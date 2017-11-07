Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Raytheon receives $17M contract for missile targeting system
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Nov 7, 2017


Pentagon officials announced on Monday a contract deal between the U.S. Air Force and Raytheon for High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile Targeting System contractor logistics support and services.

The deal is a modified contract worth more than $17 million, and calls for repairs and sustainment of the High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile Targeting System pod.

The work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of November 2018, the Department of Defense said. Fiscal year 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12.8 million was obligated to Raytheon at the time of award.

Similarly, the U.S. Navy announced in October an award modification worth more than $18.2 million to convert high-speed, anti-radiation missiles into advanced medium-range air-to-ground guided missiles with counter-enemy shutdown capability for the Italian government.

The October deal between the Pentagon and Orbital ATK Inc. included related supplies and services to manufacture and deploy the products to the government of Italy.

The main difference between the AGM-88E HARM and the new AGM-88E AARGM is that the AARGM has an advanced guidance section and control abilities that use a multi-mode seeker to counter enemy shut-down capability.

Additionally, the AARGM has an onboard Weapons Impact Assessment subsystem that supports battlefield commanders in conducting after-action battle damage assessments. The missile can relay impact assessment data prior to the impact on target.

Raytheon awarded $260M contract for Tomahawk missiles
 Washington (UPI) Nov 6, 2017
 Raytheon Co., has been awarded $260 million for the procurement of 196 Tomahawk Block IV cruise missiles in support of U.S. Navy operations and England. Pentagon officials announced the contract award late Friday, which modifies a December 2016 contract worth $303 million, which was for the procurement of 214 Tomahawk cruise missiles. The Tomahawk Block IV all-up-round vertical l
