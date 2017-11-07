Raytheon receives $17M contract for missile targeting system

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Nov 7, 2017
Pentagon officials announced on Monday a contract deal between the U.S. Air Force and Raytheon for High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile Targeting System contractor logistics support and services.
The deal is a modified contract worth more than $17 million, and calls for repairs and sustainment of the High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile Targeting System pod.
The work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of November 2018, the Department of Defense said. Fiscal year 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12.8 million was obligated to Raytheon at the time of award.
Similarly, the U.S. Navy announced in October an award modification worth more than $18.2 million to convert high-speed, anti-radiation missiles into advanced medium-range air-to-ground guided missiles with counter-enemy shutdown capability for the Italian government.
The October deal between the Pentagon and Orbital ATK Inc. included related supplies and services to manufacture and deploy the products to the government of Italy.
The main difference between the AGM-88E HARM and the new AGM-88E AARGM is that the AARGM has an advanced guidance section and control abilities that use a multi-mode seeker to counter enemy shut-down capability.
Additionally, the AARGM has an onboard Weapons Impact Assessment subsystem that supports battlefield commanders in conducting after-action battle damage assessments. The missile can relay impact assessment data prior to the impact on target.
Washington (UPI) Nov 6, 2017
Raytheon Co., has been awarded $260 million for the procurement of 196 Tomahawk Block IV cruise missiles in support of U.S. Navy operations and England. Pentagon officials announced the contract award late Friday, which modifies a December 2016 contract worth $303 million, which was for the procurement of 214 Tomahawk cruise missiles. The Tomahawk Block IV all-up-round vertical l ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement