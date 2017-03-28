Raytheon tapped for two more MK 99 ship sets

|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017
The U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon with a $37 million contract modification to produce two additional MK 99 Mission Fire Control System sets.
Under the agreement, the company will provide the Navy with more equipment to support the Aegis Weapon System used on a variety of the branch's war ships.
The Fire Control System serves as an interface between a ship's missiles and radar systems, and communicates with the vessel's missile control station. During combat, the platform alerts operators of incoming missile threats and illuminates targets to be destroyed.
Work on the contract will be performed in various locations in Massachusetts, Ontario, New Jersey and Virginia. Raytheon is expected to finish the work by September 2020.
The company received all funding at the time of the modification award, none of which is set to expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.
Tokyo (AFP) March 20, 2017
Russia on Monday criticised the deployment of a US anti-missile system aimed at North Korea, saying it poses "serious risks" to the region. The US this month began installing the THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea in response to the North's intensifying ballistic missile development. Allies Washington and Seoul say it is for purely defensive purposes. China fears it could undermine ... read more
