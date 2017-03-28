Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE DEFENSE
Raytheon tapped for two more MK 99 ship sets
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017


The U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon with a $37 million contract modification to produce two additional MK 99 Mission Fire Control System sets.

Under the agreement, the company will provide the Navy with more equipment to support the Aegis Weapon System used on a variety of the branch's war ships.

The Fire Control System serves as an interface between a ship's missiles and radar systems, and communicates with the vessel's missile control station. During combat, the platform alerts operators of incoming missile threats and illuminates targets to be destroyed.

Work on the contract will be performed in various locations in Massachusetts, Ontario, New Jersey and Virginia. Raytheon is expected to finish the work by September 2020.

The company received all funding at the time of the modification award, none of which is set to expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

