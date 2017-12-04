Raytheon tapped to provide radar system for DDG-127

|.
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 4, 2017
The Department of Defense has tapped Raytheon for provide one Army, Navy Joint Electronic Type Designation System, or AN/SPY-1, Radar for the unnamed Arleigh Burke DDG-127 U.S. Navy destroyer.
The deal, announced Friday, is worth more than $48.6 million under an undefinitized contract action that modifies the terms of a previous award contract.
Almost 80 percent of the work on the contract will be performed in Andover, Mass., and the rest in other locations across the United States, and is expected to be completed by January 2020.
The AN/SPY-1 Radar supports the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System at sea and on land.
The U.S. Navy employs the radar system in both cruisers and destroyers, due to the system being capable of continuously provide radar surveillance while automatically tracking more than 100 targets at one time.
U.S. Navy fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion funds of $22.6 million have been obligated to Raytheon at the time of the award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
