Raytheon to demonstrate military satellite capabilities for U.S. Air Force

by Ryan Maass
Marlborough, Maine (UPI) Dec 21, 2016
Raytheon has received a $37 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to demonstrate Wideband Global Satellite Communications capabilities.
The demonstration supports the Protected Tactical Services Field Demonstration program, which seeks to improve anti-jam security abilities using constellation and commercial satellites.
During the demonstration, Raytheon plans to showcase how reusing antenna and other existing equipment can boost security while cutting costs for the program.
"In today's global environment, affordable, protected and resilient satellite communication is crucial," Raytheon's Brian Gray said in a press release. "Raytheon is uniquely qualified to deliver a reliable and affordable terminal for this critical mission."
Raytheon adds the new system will benefit commercial and government satellite communication capabilities, and enhance security for military users.
The U.S. Air Force refers to the Wideband Global SATCOM satellite, or WSG, as the backbone of the branch's communications. The system is designed to provide high data and long haul communications for warfighters and international partners.
