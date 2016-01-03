Raytheon to provide missile defense training for Qatar

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Jan 3, 2016
Raytheon has received a $163 million foreign military sales contract to provide integrated air and missile defense training for the government of Qatar.
Under the contract, Qatar Emir Air Force personnel will receive a series of pre-Patriot and Patriot training classes in addition to English language training.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, all work for the contract will be performed in Qatar, and is expected to be complete by April 2020. The Army Contracting Command in Fort Bragg, N.C., is listed as the contracting activity.
Raytheon's Patriot missile defense system is a long-range solution designed to protect operators from tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missile, enemy aircraft and unmanned aircraft systems. The company plans to keep the product in service with armed forces through 2048.
Other Patriot operators include Greece, Israel, Germany and Japan.
|
