MISSILE DEFENSE
Raytheon to supply Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Apr 4, 2017


Raytheon received a $59 million contract to conduct further Multi-Object Kill Vehicle research for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

Under the terms of the competitively awarded contract, Raytheon will support the Kill Vehicle technology risk reduction effort, which seeks to improve performance and reduce risks.

Work will be performed at Raytheon's facility in Tucson, Ariz. The U.S. Department of Defense did not disclose when they expect the company's tasks to be completed.

Raytheon received $8.8 million in fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and engineering funds at the time of the contract award. The Missile Defense Agency is the contracting activity.

Kill Vehicles are platforms designed to counter the threat of long-range ballistic missiles. The Multi-Object Kill Vehicle, or MOKV, is Raytheon's fourth Kill Vehicle project. The company began working on the solution in 2015.

MISSILE DEFENSE
Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service
 Hatzor, Israel (AFP) April 2, 2017
 Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday the latest addition to Israel's missile defences meant that those seeking to destroy the Jewish state would be endangering their own existence. He was speaking at a formal ceremony to hand the "David's Sling" system from its developers over to its Israeli air force operators. The medium-range interceptor, developed with United States backing, ... read more
