MISSILE DEFENSE
Report: Japan eyeing SM-6 missiles for defense program
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Oct 20, 2017


Japan may add SM-6 missiles to the country's future ground-based defense system to intercept missiles, Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

The SM-6 missiles would be in addition to SM-3 Block 2A missiles for defense against ballistic missiles, the Japan News, a Yomiuri Simbun publication, reported. It's all part of the planned Aegis Ashore system, a product of Maryland-based Lockheed Martin.

Chinese bombers flying near Japan have prompted to government to protect the island from cruise missiles, a number of government sources told the newspaper.

The Japanese government hopes to get two Aegis Ashore systems online in the next six years. The systems' SM-3 Block IIA missiles are a joint project between Japan and the United States. They would compliment the SM-6 missiles by protecting the island from high-altitude ballistic missiles.

US to sell $15 bn THAAD missile defense to Saudi Arabia
 Washington (AFP) Oct 6, 2017
 The US government has approved the sale to Saudi Arabia of the advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system for $15 billion, the State Department said Friday. "This sale furthers US national security and foreign policy interests, and supports the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of Iranian and other regional threats," a stateme ... read more
