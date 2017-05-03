Rheinmetall picks armaments services supplier Australian vehicle contract



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) May 3, 2017



Rheinmetall Defense Australia has picked NOIA as its supplier of ammunition and armament services in its bid to supply Australia with armored vehicles.

Rheinmetall said it has a long-standing commercial relationship with NOIA through its weapon and munitions arm, Rheinmetall Weapons and Munitions.

"Working side by side on our Land 400 Phase 2 offer represents a natural next step in the relationship between Rheinmetall and NIOA," Andrew Fletcher, managing director for Rheinmetall Defense Australia, said in a press release.

"[Tuesday's] agreement establishes yet another foundation in the development of Rheinmetall's growing defense industrial network in Australia."

Rheinmetall is offering its Boxer CRV to the Australian Defense Force. The Boxer is an 8x8 multirole armored vehicle that first entered service with militaries around the world in 2008. It has an operation range of more nearly 700 miles and a speed of about 64 miles per hour.

In its bid, Rheinmetall is starting a military vehicle center of excellence, creating a program for the design, building and support for its military vehicles in Australia and the Asian region.

