Rheinmetall supplying Bundeswehr with 2,000-plus trucks

Washington (UPI) Jul 5, 2017 - Rheinmetall of Germany announced on Tuesday expects to modernize 38 Boxer 8x8 armored vehicles of the German Army under a contract given it by ARTEC, the Boxer consortium.

The contract was issued by OCCAR, the European procurement agency in late June, to ARTEC, and Rheinmetall it expects the award to be passed to Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles in the next few weeks.

ARTEC is a joint venture of Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH and Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles GmbH and Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles Nederland.

The value of the contract is more than $23.8 million, including taxes, the company said in a press release.

The German Army's 38 Boxer armored transport vehicles are in the command variant. They are to be upgraded to the A2 level, meaning modifications will have to be made to the vehicles' chassis and mission modules.

The vehicles would also receive advanced driver visualization technology, new weapon systems, IT equipment modules and new communication systems.

Work on the vehicles would be completed by 2020, Rheinmetall said.