Rockwell Collins to supply avionics for General Atomics MQ-9B

by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jun 22, 2017
Rockwell Collins has been selected to provide avionics systems for General Atomics Aeronautical System MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted vehicle.
The contract calls for the delivery of Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics platform. The system is designed for access to civil air space operations. It will feature touch-pad controls and a flight management system in the ground control station to ease pilot workload.
"Our Pro Line Fusion avionics bring a proven, civil-certified pedigree from manned aviation to unmanned systems," Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager for Airborne Solutions for Government Systems at Rockwell Collins, said in a press release.
"The flexibility of the system enables its application for UAS."
The MQ-9B SkyGuardian is is an upgrade of the Predator B RPA that is specifically designed for use by in civil airspace. It is the first RPA designed to meet international airworthiness and FAA standards.
It has a flight ceiling of 40,000 feet and endurance of over 40 hours, and mounts radar and electro-optical and infrared cameras for still and digital video surveillance.
The aircraft can carry a variety of mission kits, including weapons, maritime serach radar, and information-sharing networks. General atomics expects sales to the British Royal Air Force to begin in 2019.
