Rockwell Collins to support avionics for 160th 'Night Stalkers' aviation regiment

by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jul 27, 2017
Rockwell Collins has received a $30.7 million contract for avionics repair and maintenance work in support of 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment operations.
The contract includes work on the Common Avionics Architecture System, Avionics Management System and Cockpit Management System. Most of the work will be completed in Cedar Rapids, Mo., with a maximum contract performance length lasting until July 31, 2022.
The CAAS is designed to integrate multiple communications, navigation, and mission systems through an open architecture design. It's cockpit displays are flexible and can be adjusted depending on the mission including cargo, assault, and other missions.
The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), also known as the Night Stalkers, support and execute Army special operations aviation training and operations worldwide.
The unit is equipped with specially modified Black Hawk, Chinook, and Little Bird helicopters for transporting and supporting Special Forces teams and other personnel under demanding conditions for a variety of missions.
Pilots, crew members, and support personnel must be long-term volunteers and go through special selection courses and training.
The unit was first formed in 1981 with soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division and has held its current unit designation since 1990.
The Night Stalkers unit sobriquet comes from having pioneered much of the Army's modern night flying doctrine. They have seen continuous operations and deployment since October 2001 and have been expanded to four battalions to meet mission demand.
