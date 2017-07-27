Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Rockwell Collins to support avionics for 160th 'Night Stalkers' aviation regiment
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jul 27, 2017


New combat survival radio by General Dynamics
Washington (UPI) Jul 27, 2017 - A new combat survival radio for downed military pilots, air crew and isolated personnel, has been introduced by General Dynamics Mission Systems.

The HOOK3, announced by the company on Thursday, provides direct line-of-sight voice and encrypted two-way data communications.

"The HOOK3 provides military personnel in emergency situations a highly reliable, easy-to-use, secure radio critical to their successful recovery," Paul Parent, a vice president of General Dynamics Mission Systems, said in a press release.

It activates and securely transmits location data automatically when specific G-Force or the presence of salt water is detected. It is also 30 percent smaller and 40 percent lighter than the company's HOOK2 radio.

Hook3, with an embedded GPS module and 32 channels, transmits its data in short bursts to reduce the risk of detection.

General Dynamics said HOOK3 radio is interoperable with HOOK2 radios, and Quickdraw2 and SATCOM Base Station systems used by U.S. and its allies.

Rockwell Collins has received a $30.7 million contract for avionics repair and maintenance work in support of 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment operations.

The contract includes work on the Common Avionics Architecture System, Avionics Management System and Cockpit Management System. Most of the work will be completed in Cedar Rapids, Mo., with a maximum contract performance length lasting until July 31, 2022.

The CAAS is designed to integrate multiple communications, navigation, and mission systems through an open architecture design. It's cockpit displays are flexible and can be adjusted depending on the mission including cargo, assault, and other missions.

The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), also known as the Night Stalkers, support and execute Army special operations aviation training and operations worldwide.

The unit is equipped with specially modified Black Hawk, Chinook, and Little Bird helicopters for transporting and supporting Special Forces teams and other personnel under demanding conditions for a variety of missions.

Pilots, crew members, and support personnel must be long-term volunteers and go through special selection courses and training.

The unit was first formed in 1981 with soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division and has held its current unit designation since 1990.

The Night Stalkers unit sobriquet comes from having pioneered much of the Army's modern night flying doctrine. They have seen continuous operations and deployment since October 2001 and have been expanded to four battalions to meet mission demand.

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers
 Washington (UPI) Jul 21, 2017
 The U.S. Army's Global Response Force composed of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division successfully conducted an airborne exercise using the En route Mission Command tactical networking system. The system, mounted on C-17 cargo planes, provided plane-to-plane and plane-to-ground audio, video, and data communications to the 1st Brigade's commander and subordinate commander ... read more
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
